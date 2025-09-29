Vietnamese coffee wins over French consumers

PARIS — With its distinctive flavour, unique brewing method, and a culture deeply woven into everyday life, Vietnamese coffee is steadily winning the hearts of French consumers, particularly among the younger generation.

In a recent feature on the Vietnamese beverage, 20Minutes – one of France’s largest and most widely read newspapers – highlighted how a cup of cà phê sữa đá (iced coffee with condensed milk), brewed from robust Robusta beans using the traditional Vietnamese filter (phin), has become a favourite coffee for many French customers. More than just an energising coffee, it carries with it a story of culture and identity.

Việt Nam is the world’s second-largest coffee exporter and the leading producer of Robusta beans, which contain nearly twice the caffeine of Arabica. For years, however, much of Việt Nam's Robusta was blended into industrial mixes without any clear reference to its origins. This inspired Kim Nga and Martin, founders of the “PHIN MI” brand, to introduce Vietnamese coffee to the French public as a standalone beverage, rich in character and authenticity.

The hallmark of this rising brand is its 'phin' brewing method – a compact metal filter with roots in French colonial coffee makers. Hot water poured over coarsely ground beans slowly drips through the filter over five to seven minutes, creating an experience described as slow, serene, and almost meditative. The result is a bold, full-bodied cup of coffee whose flavour can vary depending on the barista’s touch.

According to co-founder Kim Nga, Vietnamese coffee is traditionally brewed strong and bitter, showcasing Robusta’s defining traits. Yet to suit the diverse tastes of French drinkers, many Vietnamese cafés in France, including PHIN MI, now adopt a gentler, more balanced style. Just enough condensed milk is added to produce creamy, chocolatey glasses of iced or hot cà phê sữa – palatable even to those unaccustomed to coffee.

Beyond cà phê sữa đá, Parisians have shown keen interest in inventive variations such as cà phê trứng (egg coffee) – with its frothy egg cream likened to a “Vietnamese tiramisu” – and cà phê cốt dừa (coconut coffee), rich, nutty and full of flavour notes. Customers can also try versions with black sesame, salted cream or plant-based milk, offering a wide spectrum of flavours.

As the article points out, what sets Vietnamese coffee apart is not only the taste but also the culture behind it. In Việt Nam, coffee drinking is a daily ritual, inseparable from the rhythms of street life. Brought to Paris, this tradition makes Vietnamese coffee more than a trendy beverage – it is a cultural bridge, sparking curiosity and resonance among French patrons.

Amid global trends such as cold coffee drinks like the Espresso tonic, Vietnamese coffee has proved its enduring allure. With its blend of tradition and creativity, identity and integration, it is gradually carving out a place alongside the espresso – Europe’s long-standing coffee icon. — VNA/VNS