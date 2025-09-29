Efforts exerted to preserve “Then singing” heritage

THÁI NGUYÊN — Then – a singing genre of the Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic people in Việt Nam, is not merely a ritual practice but also a spiritual bridge linking humans with deities - a resonance of hopes for peace, bountiful harvests, and community cohesion.

In Việt Nam's rich treasury of folk culture, then is regarded as a precious gem, embodying elements of belief, art, and humanity.

Nurturing national cultural identity

The ritual practice of then was named in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity during the 14th session of the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2019, becoming a source of national pride and a reminder of the responsibility to preserve and promote a cultural tradition that has nurtured generations.

Since then, the art genre has been continually revitalised and promoted, serving as a “fresh spring” that flows endlessly into contemporary life.

Then practice is an essential part in the spiritual life of the Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic groups, and practised in many northern provinces, including Cao Bằng, Thái Nguyên, Lạng Son, Sơn La, and Quảng Ninh.

These rituals are closely tied to the milestones of each person’s life, such as the full-month ceremony, peace prayer, maturity ritual, and longevity celebration. Each then chant conveys a blessing and a belief, both sacred and familiar.

It is said to have originated in the late 15th century during the rule of Mạc Dynasty. Legend has it that in Mạc Dynasty, there were two kings who had special love for music and singing. They developed a handmade gourd lute called đàn tính and established two singing troupes to perform at the royal court. Ordinary people found it interesting and started learning it, preserving this form of singing till date.

Then performance reflects the cultural characteristics of those ethnic groups, from music to dancing and musical instruments. The ethnic groups believe then singing was handed down from the God belonging to a mysterious world to which only ông then and bà then can contact.

People’s Artist Nông Thị Lim, 85, from Lạng Sơn Province, shared that whenever she sings, she is not only singing for her village but also connecting with ancestors and the heavens. Thus, then carries the power to unite the community and help people overcome hardships.

Meanwhile, People’s Artist Hoàng Thị Bích Hồng from Thái Nguyên province said then not only holds aesthetic value but also fully reflects the spiritual, historical, and social life of the Tày and Nùng ethnic communities.

Preservation efforts

Over the centuries, then has been passed down and preserved within communities. Veteran artists like Hồng and Lim have been the “torchbearers,” bringing then from stilt houses to the stage, and from ritual spaces to art classrooms.

Young artist Xuân Bách, a lecturer at Việt Bắc Art and Culture College in Thái Nguyên Province, expressed his desire to bring then into the classroom so that students not only learn the techniques but also grasp the spirit of the heritage.

In addition to teaching and transmission, many localities have integrated then into modern life. In Quảng Ninh and Lạng Sơn, community-based tourism featuring then performances has provided livelihoods for local residents while supporting the preservation of this cultural heritage.

The then singing heritage has transcended the boundaries of a folk ritual to become a symbol of identity and a cultural pride of the Vietnamese people. The journey of preserving and promoting then today requires not only the dedication of artisans and artists, but also the engagement of young people, the community, and cultural managers. Preserving then is a responsibility and a way to affirm Việt Nam's cultural identity in the course of global integration. — VNA/VNS