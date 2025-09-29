Detective drama makes striking comeback in HCM City

HCM CITY Classic detective plays are making a strong return to HCM City’s stages, blending the suspense and mystery of the past with modern stagecraft to engage both longtime theatre-goers and a new generation of audiences.

Several theatres across the city are reviving this once-popular genre, which left a lasting impression on audiences in earlier decades.

Full of mystery and suspense yet rich in humanity, these plays are being refreshed by directors with contemporary techniques, captivating both middle-aged viewers and younger fans.

The Trương Hùng Minh Art Stage recently premiered a new version of Rồi 30 Năm Sau (Thirty Years Later) written by playwrights Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng, and directed by Ngọc Duyên.

The play explores the intertwined lives of a 1960s business dynasty, revealing hidden secrets, fleeting movements of happiness, and harsh truths coming to light.

Rather than simply copying the original, director Ngọc Duyên has skillfully infused the production with modern stage techniques, preserving the essence of the play while making it fresh and relatable for contemporary audience.

The biting humour, poignant moments, and suspense carried through the very end held the entire theatre breathless.

Captivating the audience

Meanwhile, Thiên Đăng Stage drew attention with Hạc Vỹ Lan by Thanh Hương, directed by Hoàng Thái Quốc.

Set in an old Sài Gòn cabaret, the story begins with the voice of the singer Hạc Vỹ Lan, drawing the audience into a series of strange cases and dramatic confrontations.

Director Hoàng Thái Quốc vividly recreated the soul of “old Sài Gòn”, from language and mannerisms to music, immersing the audience in a world both romantic and mysterious.

At the Mới Stage of Hoài Linh, Minh Nhật and Như Trúc, the play Bóng Ma Rạp Hát Lệ Hoa (The Phantom of Lệ Hoa Theatre) written by Hoàng Mẫn, directed by Công Danh and edited by Như Trúc, also premiered, centering on the secrets of a wealthy Sài Gòn family.

The director used suspenseful techniques, leading the audience from one surprise to another.

Beyond the storyline, the staging, lighting, and rapid dialogue combined to create a gripping “psychological game” that fascinated viewers.

Even more intriguing, Bạch Hải Đường, written by Nguyễn Huỳnh and directed by Ái Như at Hoàng Thái Thanh Stage, drew inspiration from a famous cải lương (reformed opera) script.

Set in the turbulent 1960s, the play tells the story of a notorious bandit whose life spirals into tragedy due to his wife’s betrayal.

Beyond its tale of crime and downfall, Bạch Hải Đường resonates with a humane message: amid cruelty, the light of friendship, justice, and compassion still endures.

A bridge between generations

These plays have all received enthusiastic support from audiences.

Directors have struck a balance between preserving the atmosphere of the past and infusing modern touches, ensuring the plays remain relevant for today’s theatre-goers.

The revival of classic detective drama is proving its strong appeal on HCM City stages.

This genre remains a crowd favourite, serving as a “mirror” reflecting human nature and society, allowing viewers to experience both suspense and deep reflection on humanitarian values.

Notably, recent performances have attracted not only older audiences who remember the golden era of detective drama but also many young viewers.

This shows the genre’s enduring charm: nostalgia infused with fresh perspectives from today’s playwrights and directors.

The younger audience’s embrace of the genre offers hope that with continued investment, detective dramas can become a bridge between generations.

The genre helps today’s audiences better understand the historical and social context of a bygone era while sharing in the same emotions -- suspense, empathy, and contemplation -- as audiences of the past.

Experts note that detective drama is not just about thrills or surprises. Beneath the layers of secrets, crimes, and tragedies lie profound questions about morality, justice, and humanity.

That is why audiences, both seasoned and young, continue to find emotional resonance and connection in detective plays. VNS