From Borneo to Phú Quốc: explore Asia’s hidden island gems

HÀ NỘI — British travel magazine Time Out has listed the seven most amazing islands to visit in Asia, and a Vietnamese island made it to the top three.

Time Out named Asia's largest island, Borneo — which includes parts of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei — as number one.

According to the magazine, every part of Borneo is worth visiting for endless tropical adventures: exploring rainforests, playing on beaches and underwater exploration. The island is a particularly enriching destination for wildlife enthusiasts, who are almost certain to see endangered species such as orangutans, Borneo elephants and proboscis monkeys along the Kinabatangan River in eastern Sabah, Malaysia.

Bali in Indonesia is in second place. As the most visited island in Indonesia, tourists continue to flock to Bali for its stunning nature, rich cultural heritage and excellent surfing experiences. In Bali, you can admire waterfalls and terraced rice fields, or watch dolphins and surf.

Phú Quốc Island in Việt Nam is in third place. Phú Quốc is one of the most wonderful islands in Việt Nam, featuring pristine white sand beaches dotted with lush green coconut trees and warm turquoise waters.

If you can tear yourself away from the beach, there are many hiking trails leading to breathtaking viewpoints, along with exciting experiences at amusement parks like Aquatopia Water Park and VinWonders Phú Quốc. An especially stunning experience is riding the cable car in Sunset Town, which is the longest oversea cable car in the world.

Fourth place was taken by Baa Coral Island in the Maldives, while Palawan Island in the Philippines came in fifth, Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, Japan in sixth and Koh Rong Island in Cambodia in seventh.

At Koh Rong, you can experience the magical feeling of swimming with bioluminescent plankton off the coast of Long Set Beach. When the plankton react to your body's movements by glowing with a dreamy blue light, it feels like swimming among the stars. This second-largest island in Cambodia also offers many exciting activities during the day. — VNS