Home Life & Style

From Borneo to Phú Quốc: explore Asia’s hidden island gems

September 29, 2025 - 15:19
British travel magazine Time Out has listed the seven most amazing islands to visit in Asia, and a Vietnamese island made it to the top three.
Phú Quốc Island in Việt Nam. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — British travel magazine Time Out has listed the seven most amazing islands to visit in Asia, and a Vietnamese island made it to the top three.

Time Out named Asia's largest island, Borneo — which includes parts of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei — as number one.

According to the magazine, every part of Borneo is worth visiting for endless tropical adventures: exploring rainforests, playing on beaches and underwater exploration. The island is a particularly enriching destination for wildlife enthusiasts, who are almost certain to see endangered species such as orangutans, Borneo elephants and proboscis monkeys along the Kinabatangan River in eastern Sabah, Malaysia.

Borneo was named as the most amazing island to visit in Asia by Time Out magazine. — Photo Audley Travel

Bali in Indonesia is in second place. As the most visited island in Indonesia, tourists continue to flock to Bali for its stunning nature, rich cultural heritage and excellent surfing experiences. In Bali, you can admire waterfalls and terraced rice fields, or watch dolphins and surf.

Phú Quốc Island in Việt Nam is in third place. Phú Quốc is one of the most wonderful islands in Việt Nam, featuring pristine white sand beaches dotted with lush green coconut trees and warm turquoise waters.

If you can tear yourself away from the beach, there are many hiking trails leading to breathtaking viewpoints, along with exciting experiences at amusement parks like Aquatopia Water Park and VinWonders Phú Quốc. An especially stunning experience is riding the cable car in Sunset Town, which is the longest oversea cable car in the world.

Koh Rong in Cambodia. — Photo Sondipon

Fourth place was taken by Baa Coral Island in the Maldives, while Palawan Island in the Philippines came in fifth, Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, Japan in sixth and Koh Rong Island in Cambodia in seventh.

At Koh Rong, you can experience the magical feeling of swimming with bioluminescent plankton off the coast of Long Set Beach. When the plankton react to your body's movements by glowing with a dreamy blue light, it feels like swimming among the stars. This second-largest island in Cambodia also offers many exciting activities during the day. — VNS

5 islands tourism summer islands vietnam Phu Quoc Island

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Việt Nam – RoK Culture Day opens in central Huế City

More than a cultural and artistic exchange, the event also served as a large-scale people-to-people and cultural diplomacy initiative, reflecting Hue’s aspirations for deeper international integration and affirming its growing stature as a centrally-run city. It further provided a platform for practical cooperation in culture, tourism, trade, and creative industries.
Life & Style

Efforts exerted to preserve “Then singing” heritage

In addition to teaching and transmission, many localities have integrated Then into modern life. In Quảng Ninh and Lạng Sơn, community-based tourism featuring Then performances has provided livelihoods for local residents while supporting the preservation of this cultural heritage.

