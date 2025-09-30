Paris Fashion Air Vietnamese designers to the runway

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese designers are set to turn heads at Paris Fashion Air, part of Paris Fashion Week, on October 1 and 2.

The event, launched during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, has quickly become a notable fashion destination. Five Vietnamese brands – 21SIX, GVLUX, Tracy Couture, Linh Nga and Ha Linh Thu – will showcase their latest collections at Hôtel Le Marois in the Golden Triangle of Paris.

Thư has been known in Việt Nam since 2006. Her outfits are quickly favoured for their unique designs, combining traditional materials and modern style with high applicability.

On October 1, she will present her Spring Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection, Stairway to Heaven.

Inspired by the Led Zeppelin song of the same name and the spirit of psychedelic rock – a genre close to the designer’s heart – the collection transports the audience into a dazzling Garden of Eden, where 'sorrow is fleeting, joy is eternal.'

"The abstraction of the song is the abstraction of fashion," Linh said. "In my designs, rock is not only about outward rebellion, but also about the inner strength and sensual beauty of women.

"The graceful patterns and free-flowing lines are a reflection of the psychedelic rock spirit, evoking imagination."

Within this dreamlike paradise lurks the image of the serpent – a symbol of fatal temptation and an emblem of the irresistible. The 30-design collection reflects the commanding allure of the designer.

Ha Linh Thu brand has appeared in leading fashion magazines such as Elle, Her World, Heritage, Đẹp and Style. Louis Vuitton used Hà Linh Thư’s designs for its photo shoots advertising LV bags and accessories for the Vietnamese market.

This is not the first time Thư has launched a new collection at an international fashion event in Paris. She participated in the J Spring Fashion Show on a cruise along the River River River and received positive feedback from fashion fans in 2012.

Collections from the brands 21SIX, GVLUX and Tracy Couture will be showcased on the same day.

21SIX unveils its latest collection, Eden of the Sea, inspired by a hidden garden that blooms not on land nor in the sky but deep within the ocean’s heart.

GVLUX is a Vietnamese luxury denim brand founded by Nguyễn Huy Dũng and Trịnh Thanh Hải, born from over two decades of expertise in denim craftsmanship and artisanal excellence. The Echoes marks the label’s first official collection, launched at the event.

Vietnamese luxury fashion house Tracy Couture will present its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled Iris – The Mystical Bloom. It marks the brand’s second consecutive season presenting independently in Paris, affirming Tracy Couture’s growing international presence in the global haute couture scene.

With this new collection, the brand once again demonstrates its signature artisanal excellence while expanding its creative language through the symbolism of the iris flower, a timeless emblem of rebirth, wisdom and inner beauty.

On October 2, wedding and evening dress brand Linh Nga will display their collection. Founded at the end of 2014, the brand embodies a distinctly feminine and ethereal essence, exuding sophistication and prestige with designs meticulously crafted using exquisite handcrafted techniques.

With its extensive network of industry insiders, Paris Fashion Air will present the season’s most exciting shows, performances and installations, making it a must-see event for anyone interested in the latest trends and styles. — VNS