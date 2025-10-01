Rare works by Vietnamese art legends on display in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI Dozens of rare paintings by Việt Nam’s most revered artists – considered pillars of the nation’s modern art movement – are unveiled to the public starting October 1 in a landmark exhibition titled Cuộc Sống Tươi Đẹp (Beautiful Life).

This rare showcase brings together an extraordinary collection of precious artworks, many of which are being publicly displayed in Việt Nam for the first time.

More than a tribute to the generations of artists who laid the foundation for modern Vietnamese fine arts, the exhibition is a heartfelt cultural gift to art lovers in the capital. It celebrates historical and artistic values while igniting a sense of national pride.

Organised by the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter Management Board in collaboration with May Living Design Joint Stock Company, the event commemorates three major milestones: the 71st anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954), the centennial of the founding of the Indochina School of Fine Arts (now the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts) on October 22, 1925 and the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.

The exhibition’s curatorial scope extends beyond alumni of the Indochina School of Fine Arts. It includes works from the Resistance Class (1950-1954) and later cohorts of the Việt Nam School of Fine Arts, offering audiences a sweeping and nuanced view of the evolution of Vietnamese modern art.

Visitors will encounter masterpieces by Nguyễn Phan Chánh, Lê Phổ, Mai Thứ and Vũ Cao Đàm – celebrated artists whose works have commanded millions at international auctions.

The exhibition also features pieces by other luminaries, such as Trần Quang Trân, Nguyễn Đỗ Cung, Lê Thị Lựu, Trần Bình Lộc, Nguyễn Gia Trí, Lương Xuân Nhị, Nguyễn Tiến Chung, Hoàng Tích Chù, Nguyễn Văn Trường, Nguyễn Sáng, Nguyễn Tư Nghiêm, Bùi Xuân Phái, Văn Giáo, Lưu Công Nhân and Trần Lưu Hậu.

Open free of charge from October 1 to 26, the exhibition is housed on the first and second floors of the Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre at 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm Ward. Children under the age of 10 are not permitted to attend. VNS