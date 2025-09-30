Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Bà Đen Mountain suspends climbing, camping due to storm risks

September 30, 2025 - 16:31
The Management Board of Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area in Tây Ninh Province has announced the suspension of mountain climbing and camping activities at the Bà Đen Mountain Cultural and Historical Forest from October 1, 2025, until further notice.
Bà Đen Mountain, known as the “roof of the South,”  is among Tây Ninh’s most famous destinations. — VNS Photo Việt Dũng

TÂY NINH — The Management Board of Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area in Tây Ninh Province has announced the suspension of mountain climbing and camping activities at the Bà Đen Mountain Cultural and Historical Forest from October 1, 2025, until further notice.

According to Trần Thái Nam, head of the management board, during the stormy season, unpredictable weather poses a high risk of landslides, falling rocks, and slippery trails. 

These factors can endanger the lives and property of both tourists and local residents.

He further noted that in recent times, there have been many cases of accidents caused by falls or people getting lost, resulting in mental and physical harm for climbers and campers, while also putting heavy pressure on rescue teams.

The latest case occurred on September 28, when the management board’s rescue team had to spend several hours bringing a stranded climber safely down the mountain.

The management board has urged residents and visitors to strictly comply with safety recommendations. 

It will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to carry out regular inspections, monitoring, and strict enforcement against violations in line with the law.

However, the hiking trail leading from the mountainside to Bà Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu Pagoda (also known as Bà Đen Pagoda) and Điện Bà Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu remains open as usual.

Bà Đen Mountain, known as the “roof of the South,” stands at 986 metres and is among Tây Ninh’s most famous destinations, attracting crowds of visitors thanks to its majestic landscapes and distinctive spiritual value.

In recent years, the mountain has become a popular choice for travelers seeking hiking adventures, exploring scenic trails, exercising, and capturing memorable “check-in” moments. 

Therefore, adhering to safety guidelines, especially in times of severe weather, is crucial to ensuring a complete and meaningful experience at Bà Đen Mountain.— VNS

Bà Đen Mountain Tây Ninh tourism destination travel

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City artist wins cải lương contest

Đặng Thị Thùy Dương of HCM City won first prize at the 20th Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards, an annual cải lương (reformed opera) competition launched by HCM City Television (HTV).
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng – Increasingly attractive destination for French retirees: magazine

Unlike the bustling pace of Hồ Chí Minh City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.
Life & Style

Vietnamese community in Japan celebrate Mid-autumn festival

President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom