Bà Đen Mountain suspends climbing, camping due to storm risks

TÂY NINH — The Management Board of Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area in Tây Ninh Province has announced the suspension of mountain climbing and camping activities at the Bà Đen Mountain Cultural and Historical Forest from October 1, 2025, until further notice.

According to Trần Thái Nam, head of the management board, during the stormy season, unpredictable weather poses a high risk of landslides, falling rocks, and slippery trails.

These factors can endanger the lives and property of both tourists and local residents.

He further noted that in recent times, there have been many cases of accidents caused by falls or people getting lost, resulting in mental and physical harm for climbers and campers, while also putting heavy pressure on rescue teams.

The latest case occurred on September 28, when the management board’s rescue team had to spend several hours bringing a stranded climber safely down the mountain.

The management board has urged residents and visitors to strictly comply with safety recommendations.

It will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities to carry out regular inspections, monitoring, and strict enforcement against violations in line with the law.

However, the hiking trail leading from the mountainside to Bà Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu Pagoda (also known as Bà Đen Pagoda) and Điện Bà Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu remains open as usual.

Bà Đen Mountain, known as the “roof of the South,” stands at 986 metres and is among Tây Ninh’s most famous destinations, attracting crowds of visitors thanks to its majestic landscapes and distinctive spiritual value.

In recent years, the mountain has become a popular choice for travelers seeking hiking adventures, exploring scenic trails, exercising, and capturing memorable “check-in” moments.

Therefore, adhering to safety guidelines, especially in times of severe weather, is crucial to ensuring a complete and meaningful experience at Bà Đen Mountain.— VNS