Huế launches training centre for sustainable tourism practices

September 30, 2025 - 15:06
Funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Việt Nam, the training centre for sustainable tourism practices provides knowledge on alternatives to plastic, environmentally friendly tourism management and training methods, and tours designed to minimise plastic use for both students and local communities, and serves as a hub linking businesses, educational institutions and stakeholders to build a green tourism ecosystem in Huế.
The launch of the Hue training centre for sustainable tourism practices on September 29. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — A Norwegian-funded programme aimed at reducing plastic use in the central city of Huế has teamed up with a local college to launch a training centre for sustainable tourism practices.

Funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Việt Nam, the centre was inaugurated on September 29. It will provide knowledge on alternatives to plastic, environmentally friendly tourism management and training methods, and tours designed to minimise plastic use for both students and local communities. The facility will also serve as a hub linking businesses, educational institutions and stakeholders to build a green tourism ecosystem in Huế.

As part of the programme, the Huế Tourism College signed training cooperation agreements with local wards and communes to promote community-based tourism, run tailored courses, and offer vocational training for rural residents. The college also signed a deal with the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre to share expertise and provide support, thereby linking sustainable tourism with the preservation and promotion of Huế's cultural heritage.

Rector Phạm Bá Hùng expressed his hope that these agreements would bring practical benefits to learners and contribute to enhancing Huế's image as a green and friendly tourist destination.

The launch event also introduced a one-day low-plastic tour developed by the Huế Travel Association, a cooking class making use of ingredients often discarded, and a display space showcasing plastic-reducing products.— VNA/VNS

Life & Style

HCM City artist wins cải lương contest

Đặng Thị Thùy Dương of HCM City won first prize at the 20th Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards, an annual cải lương (reformed opera) competition launched by HCM City Television (HTV).
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng – Increasingly attractive destination for French retirees: magazine

Unlike the bustling pace of Hồ Chí Minh City or the capital city of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng retains a more relaxed rhythm. Elderly people can take leisurely strolls along Mỹ Khê beach, visit early morning markets, or enjoy a cup of drip coffee by the sea. The city offers the best of both factors: modern infrastructure with hospitals, services, and stylish cafés, while still preserving a close-knit local way of life.
Life & Style

Vietnamese community in Japan celebrate Mid-autumn festival

President of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region Lê Thương said the festival was not only a joyful day for children but also an opportunity to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community while preserving cultural identity and passing on its values to the younger generations.

