Huế launches training centre for sustainable tourism practices

HUẾ — A Norwegian-funded programme aimed at reducing plastic use in the central city of Huế has teamed up with a local college to launch a training centre for sustainable tourism practices.

Funded by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Norway through WWF-Việt Nam, the centre was inaugurated on September 29. It will provide knowledge on alternatives to plastic, environmentally friendly tourism management and training methods, and tours designed to minimise plastic use for both students and local communities. The facility will also serve as a hub linking businesses, educational institutions and stakeholders to build a green tourism ecosystem in Huế.

As part of the programme, the Huế Tourism College signed training cooperation agreements with local wards and communes to promote community-based tourism, run tailored courses, and offer vocational training for rural residents. The college also signed a deal with the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre to share expertise and provide support, thereby linking sustainable tourism with the preservation and promotion of Huế's cultural heritage.

Rector Phạm Bá Hùng expressed his hope that these agreements would bring practical benefits to learners and contribute to enhancing Huế's image as a green and friendly tourist destination.

The launch event also introduced a one-day low-plastic tour developed by the Huế Travel Association, a cooking class making use of ingredients often discarded, and a display space showcasing plastic-reducing products.— VNA/VNS