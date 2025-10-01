Vietnamese blockbusters rewrite box-office records, spark hope for cinema’s future

HCM CITY — A wave of VNĐ100 billion (US$4 million) blockbusters, led by record-breaking hits like Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) and Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked), is redefining Vietnamese cinema, signaling both audience appetite for quality films and growing ambitions for the industry’s global reach.

Historical and political films on the rise

According to statistics from the Box Office system, in the first nine months of 2025, six films surpassed the VNĐ100 billion mark, spanning genres from comedy, romance, horror, and action to psychological and social drama.

Movies such as Chị Dâu (The real sister), Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ (The 4 Rascals), Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ (Billion-dollar Kiss), Đèn Âm Hồn (The Soul Lantern), Nhà Gia Tiên (The Ancestral Home), and Quỷ Nhập Tràng (The Possessed) all posted impressive revenue ranging from VNĐ150 billion to over VNĐ300 billion.

Notably, Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ reached over VNĐ330 billion, while Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu (Detective Kiên: The Headless Case) and Nhà Gia Tiên also exceeded VNĐ240 billion.

In previous years, a Vietnamese film hitting VNĐ100 billion in revenue was considered a rare feat. Now, this milestone has become a feasible target for many producers.

Careful investment in scripting, production, visual effects, marketing, and communications has helped these films reach wide audiences.

This indicates that the Vietnamese film market has entered a highly competitive stage, where viewers are willing to pay for high-quality cinematic experiences.

Amid this vibrant picture, two projects Mưa Đỏ and Tử Chiến Trên Không have even become box-office phenomena. Both explored fresh themes once thought difficult to win over mass audiences, yet created a “fever” right upon release.

Mưa Đỏ, directed by Đặng Thái Huyền, depicts the historic 81-day battle at Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972.

After only three days in theatres, it crossed the VNĐ100 billion mark; within a week, it reached VNĐ200 billion, becoming the highest-grossing war film ever. To date, the film has set a new record with nearly VNĐ700 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time.

This success not only brings pride to the production team but also opens a new direction for Vietnamese cinema in tackling war and historical themes, once thought to have limited audience appeal.

Meanwhile, Tử Chiến Trên Không, directed by Hàm Trần, is Việt Nam’s first film about hijacking, blending action, suspense, and human emotion.

Released in mid-September, it quickly drew attention and surpassed VNĐ100 billion in just five days, topping the box office in its opening week.

The success of a film on a sensitive, rarely explored topic shows that today’s Vietnamese audiences are ready to embrace bold, distinctive works.

Experts believe that the increasing number of VNĐ100-billion Vietnamese films signals a positive trend, that domestic audiences are supporting local cinema more strongly.

Significantly, alongside entertainment genres, political, historical, and war films are receiving greater investment. This marks a crucial step, affirming filmmakers’ creative potential while offering audiences more diverse choices.

According to critic Lê Hồng Lâm, Vietnamese viewers today not only seek entertainment at cinemas but also pay attention to films with depth, reflecting history and society.

“If properly invested in, historical, war, or political films can absolutely win over mass audiences. These works help young generations better understand the nation’s past while inspiring pride and patriotism,” he said.

“This trend shows that young people are looking for empathy, pride, and meaningful experiences alongside entertainment needs. This also motivates filmmakers to boldly tackle major themes, bringing Vietnamese cinema closer to the public.”

Affirming the position of Vietnamese cinema

The rise of VNĐ100 billion films not only brings economic benefits but also helps establish the Vietnamese film brand in the regional market. However, to sustain this momentum, experts note that filmmakers still face many challenges.

Director Bùi Trung Hải stressed that script quality and creativity are key to a film’s lasting success.

While box-office revenue can come from strong marketing campaigns, for a film to stay in the audience’s heart and have long-term value, it needs a polished script, well-developed characters, and clear humanistic messages.

“A film may attract viewers in its first week thanks to curiosity and massive publicity, but it’s the depth of content and artistic value that keeps audiences coming back and builds its reputation for years to come,” he said.

To ensure stable development for Vietnamese cinema, Hải also pointed out the need for balanced screening schedules between domestic and foreign films, ensuring fair competition among producers, distributors, and theater chains.

Similarly, director Victor Vũ emphasised the importance of diversifying themes beyond currently popular genres like history, war, or action, as audiences today have varied interests, from psychological and social dramas, comedies and romance to animation, fantasy, and children’s films.

This diversity not only satisfies different audience groups but also creates opportunities for filmmakers to unleash creativity, expand the market, and integrate internationally.

Victor Vũ also highlighted the need for long-term investment in training human resources, from screenwriters, directors and visual effects specialists to communications teams, ensuring that every film project is professionally and carefully prepared.

The continuous success of VNĐ100 billion films marks a new phase for Vietnamese cinema. This is not only a positive sign for box-office revenue but also proof of the industry’s maturity, serious investment from producers, and growing audience trust. VNS