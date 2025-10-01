Hanoian artist showcases two decades of coastal memories

HỘI AN – A collection of 50 paintings created in 2024-25 by Hanoian artist Vũ Trọng Anh will go on display in an individual exhibition, Light and Memories, at the Hà Nội Old Restaurant in Hội An from October 10 to 30. The works capture the natural landscape, land and people of the central coastal region.

The exhibition marks the 23-year artistic career of Vũ Trọng Anh. Hội An has become his peaceful retreat, where he recorded the most unforgettable moments of life during two decades of art creation.

Anh, 46, who manages his own Art House Gallery, helps organise exhibitions for local artists in Hội An and brings art pieces to villas, resorts and destinations in central Việt Nam.

He won a series of awards from the former Quảng Nam Provincial Fine Arts and Literature Association for 15 exhibitions from 2009 to 2018.

The Hanoian artist also held an individual exhibition, Wird zur Traumwelt, or Dream World, in Koblenz, Germany, in 2018.

“The exhibition is a combination of art creation and the feelings of painters. An artist could not reimage the moment of light and natural colour. I had painted hundreds of art pieces about the ancient town of Hội An, Hà Nội and the central region over the past 20 years. I just try to reappear moments of life and memories on the land and people that I had met during the journey,” Anh said.

“I link past memories by painting on canvas with light, colours, nostalgia and love. I snap the most beautiful moment of sun light to reappear it on painting.”

The exhibition will be open free for all visitors at the paddy-field view restaurant, No 110, Lý Thái Tổ Street, in Hội An. — VNS