Nominations for “Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội” Awards 2025 announced

HÀ NỘI — Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 30 announced 11 official nominations for the 18th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards in four categories.

Accordingly, there are four nominations for the Work Prize, three nominations for the Job Prize and three for the Idea Prize.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 3.

The Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards were launched in 2008 by Thể Thao & Văn Hóa and the family of painter Bùi Xuân Phái (1920 - 1988), who is renowned for his paintings of Hà Nội.

It aims to honour authors, works, ideas, and initiatives with artistic and scientific values that reflect a deep love for Hà Nội. So far, more than 160 authors, works, ideas, and initiatives have been officially nominated, with over 70 awards presented.

Last year, the Grand Prize honoured architect Prof. Dr. Hoàng Đạo Kính, who has substantially contributed to the restoration of many cultural and architectural structures nationwide, especially Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS