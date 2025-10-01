Frankfurt Radio Symphony brings chamber music to big cities

HÀ NỘI — The Frankfurt Radio Symphony will stage two chamber concerts in Việt Nam, performing in Hà Nội on October 2 and in HCM City on October 4 as part of celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between Germany and Việt Nam.

Ten of the orchestra’s leading wind and string players will present works by Beethoven, Louis Spohr and Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, including Double String Quartet No 4, Octet for Strings and Winds, Sextet for Two Horns and Strings, Quartet for Strings and Octet for Strings.

Founded in 1929, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony (hr-Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt) is recognised as one of Germany’s foremost orchestras, noted for its distinctive wind section, powerful strings and wide-ranging repertoire.

Horn soloist Marc Gruber, who has served as the orchestra’s principal horn since 2016, will lead the wind ensemble. That same year he won second prize, the audience award and a special award at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich.

Violist Liisa Randalu, principal violist with the orchestra since 2022, will also perform. She has won first prizes at international competitions including the Franz Schubert and Modern Music competition in Graz in 2012 and the Quatuors à Bordeaux in 2013. She continues to collaborate with venues such as the Berlin Philharmonie and Munich Herkulessaal.

Other performers include Barbara Petit, Michael Armbruster, Stefanie Pfaffenzeller, Steffen Weise, Ulrich Horn, Rachel Hunt, Grace Le and Sha Katsouris.

The concerts will take place at Hà Nội Opera House and the HCM City Municipal Theatre. — VNS