Khánh Hòa – favourite destination of Russian tourists

KHÁNH HÒA — With its warm sunshine, world-class beaches, rich cultural heritage and convenient direct flights, Khánh Hòa has long been a favourite destination for Russian tourists.

The south central province, home to nearly 500km of coastline and more than 200 islands and islets, boasts some of the world’s most beautiful bays, including Nha Trang, Vân Phong, Cam Ranh and Vĩnh Hy. Nha Trang Bay and Vĩnh Hy Bay have been recognised as national scenic sites, while Núi Chúa National Park is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Hòn Bà Nature Reserve preserves unique ecosystems at an altitude of 1,600 metres.

The province also offers diverse cultural attractions, from ancient Chăm towers and traditional festivals to craft villages and the intangible heritage of the Raglai and Chăm ethnic minority communities. A wide range of accommodations with competitive prices makes it particularly attractive to Russian visitors.

Crucially, the resumption of direct flights from Russia has reignited tourist flows. Cam Ranh International Airport now receives more than 30 direct flights weekly from Russian cities. Nordwind Airlines recently resumed services from eight major Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Vladivostok and Kazan, after a five-year hiatus. Each month, the airline expects to operate 18–22 flights, carrying around 6,800 passengers.

Russian visitors arriving on the first Nordwind flight to Khánh Hoà on September 29 expressed their excitement to return. Anastasia Kuznhesova, who first visited in 2016, said she had long hoped to come back but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kuznhesova believed that her son and she will have a wonderful holiday with many new experiences this time.

Another traveler, Anastasiya Orlova, praised the province’s warm welcome and said she looked forward to exploring new sites and cultural landmarks.

Russian Consul General in HCM City Tymur Sadykov noted that Khánh Hòa’s investment in tourism infrastructure has greatly enhanced its appeal, adding that the increasing number of direct flights signals positive growth for the sector.

Before the pandemic, Khánh Hoà was among the top destinations for Russian visitors, welcoming nearly 493,000 arrivals in 2019.

After five years of stagnation, the market is rebounding strongly. In the first eight months of 2025, the province received 279,000 Russian tourists, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the year-end.

According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Cung Quỳnh Anh, Russian tourists often enjoy long stays, sometimes up to a month, at resorts and hotels, engaging in island tours, beach leisure and local cuisine.

For Khánh Hoà, Russian visitors remain a traditional market. With its diverse landscapes, the province can further expand its tourism products to meet their needs, he emphasised.

To meet rising demand, local authorities are improving services at the Cam Ranh International Airport, streamlining immigration procedures, enhancing technological applications, and training more tourism staff. Promotional campaigns targeting Russia are also being intensified.

During the first nine months of 2025, Khánh Hoà welcomed over 14.1 million visitors, including more than 4.3 million international tourists, earning total tourism revenue of more than VNĐ56.5 trillion (US$2.1 billion). In September alone, international arrivals surged to 506,000, underscoring the strong recovery of this vital sector.— VNA/VNS