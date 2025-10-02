Storm delays world culture festival in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Culture takes a rain check as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has postponed the first-ever World Culture Festival in Hà Nội following the devastating impact of Typhoon Bualoi.

Originally scheduled to open on Friday evening, October 3, the festival will now take place from October 10 to 12. The decision comes in response to widespread damage caused by recent storms, flooding and landslides in the Northwestern and North Central regions, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

In light of the disaster, the Prime Minister has issued urgent directives to coordinate national efforts in disaster prevention and recovery. While relief operations are underway, authorities have acknowledged ongoing challenges and called for collective support across the country.

The festival’s opening ceremony will be held on the evening of October 10 at the Thăng Long Heritage Conservation Centre, located within the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

Organisers say the event will feature a diverse programme, including cultural exhibitions, international food showcases, film screenings, folk dance performances, visual arts displays, fashion presentations, the Áo Dài Festival and an international book fair. Additional supporting activities are also planned.

To date, 48 embassies, international organisations and foreign cultural centres in Việt Nam have confirmed their participation. The festival will host 45 national cultural spaces, 33 food booths, 16 international art troupes, 12 book exhibitors and films submitted by 20 countries.

Laos has been named the guest of honour for this year’s edition. A large delegation of Laotian artists will present traditional performances and cultural displays. Organisers plan to continue this tradition in future editions by inviting a different country each year to serve as guest of honour. — VNS