Home Life & Style

Storm delays world culture festival in Hà Nội

October 02, 2025 - 15:17
The decision comes in response to widespread damage caused by recent storms, flooding, and landslides in the Northwestern and North Central regions, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.
The first World Culture Festival will take place at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long in Hà Nội. Photo congluan.vn

HÀ NỘI — Culture takes a rain check as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has postponed the first-ever World Culture Festival in Hà Nội following the devastating impact of Typhoon Bualoi.

Originally scheduled to open on Friday evening, October 3, the festival will now take place from October 10 to 12. The decision comes in response to widespread damage caused by recent storms, flooding and landslides in the Northwestern and North Central regions, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

In light of the disaster, the Prime Minister has issued urgent directives to coordinate national efforts in disaster prevention and recovery. While relief operations are underway, authorities have acknowledged ongoing challenges and called for collective support across the country.

The festival’s opening ceremony will be held on the evening of October 10 at the Thăng Long Heritage Conservation Centre, located within the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

Organisers say the event will feature a diverse programme, including cultural exhibitions, international food showcases, film screenings, folk dance performances, visual arts displays, fashion presentations, the Áo Dài Festival and an international book fair. Additional supporting activities are also planned.

To date, 48 embassies, international organisations and foreign cultural centres in Việt Nam have confirmed their participation. The festival will host 45 national cultural spaces, 33 food booths, 16 international art troupes, 12 book exhibitors and films submitted by 20 countries.

Laos has been named the guest of honour for this year’s edition. A large delegation of Laotian artists will present traditional performances and cultural displays. Organisers plan to continue this tradition in future editions by inviting a different country each year to serve as guest of honour. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Khánh Hòa – favourite destination of Russian tourists

Before the pandemic, Khánh Hoà was among the top destinations for Russian visitors, welcoming nearly 493,000 arrivals in 2019. After five years of stagnation, the market is rebounding strongly. In the first eight months of 2025, the province received 279,000 Russian tourists, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the year-end.
Life & Style

Path for unified, diverse culture charted at Hà Nội seminar

Cultural development in Vietnam must extend beyond preserving or reviving traditions, embracing a broader strategy that fosters shared values under the ethos of “unity in diversity”, mutual respect, and inclusive, peaceful and sustainable growth, heard a seminar in Hanoi concluded on September 30.

