Việt Nam promotes tourism in Chinese market

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) is inviting travel and tourism departments, agencies, centres and companies nationwide to participate in an event promoting and connecting tourism businesses in China.

In a document issued recently, the VNAT under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) is inviting relevant departments, the Tourism Promotion Centre, airlines, travel agencies, hotels and entertainment service providers to join the programme to promote tourism in Việt Nam. The event will be held from October 19 to 28 in three major Chinese cities: Beijing, Chongqing and Chengdu.

According to a statement from the MoCST, the programme provides an opportunity for VNAT, localities and businesses to update policies, promote destinations and tourism products, establish business cooperation relationships and attract Chinese tourists to Việt Nam and vice versa.

The VNAT has also announced and invited localities, tourism management departments, tourism promotion centres and businesses to register and sponsor gifts, such as service vouchers and products, for a lucky draw within the programme's framework.

To ensure the quality and effectiveness of the event, the VNAT has requested participants to submit their written registrations to the VNAT's Foreign Relations and Tourism Promotion Office by October 4.

Việt Nam and China hold vast potential to deepen tourism and further investment cooperation. Data released at the forum shows that since 2024, the first year of implementing several agreements following the elevation of bilateral ties, economic and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and China has continued to deliver impressive results.

Bilateral trade in 2024 stood at US$206 billion as reported by Việt Nam and $262 billion by China. It maintained strong momentum during the first eight months of 2025, totalling $159.9 billion, up about 22 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, China has become Việt Nam’s third-largest foreign investor, with total investment reaching $4.7 billion in 2024 and more than $3.1 billion in the first eight months of 2025, representing a 37.6 per cent increase.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Việt Nam numbered 3.7 million in 2024, a sharp increase of 214 per cent, and 3.5 million over the last eight months, making China the largest source market of visitors to Việt Nam.

According to Chinese statistics, in the first seven months of 2025, the number of outbound tourists through the Youyi Guan border gate reached 61,800, representing an 85 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, particularly amid the booming summer tourism season. — VNS