Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam seeks UNESCO recognition for Óc Eo-Ba Thê Archaeological Site

October 02, 2025 - 09:44
In 2022, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre officially included Óc Eo-Ba Thê in the list of World Heritage sites to be considered for future recognition.

 

The excavation pit at the Gò Cây Thị site inside the Óc Eo-Ba Thê archaeological complex. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have issued a document on nominating the Óc Eo-Ba Thê Archaeological Site in An Giang Province for recognition by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site.

The Government Office issued the document, which conveys the opinion of Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính regarding the nomination dossier for the site to seek recognition from UNESCO.

According to the directive, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate with the People's Committee of An Giang Province to review and ensure the quality and legality of the dossier.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism is authorised to sign the dossier on behalf of the Government for submission to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO will oversee foreign affairs procedures and promote Việt Nam's position within UNESCO's operational frameworks. These agencies are also responsible for international advocacy, building consensus to support the registration of the Óc Eo-Ba Thê Archaeological Site.

The Óc Eo-Ba Thê site encompasses a conservation area of over 433ha, which includes the Ba Thê mountainside area (143.9ha) and the Óc Eo field (289.3ha). This site is the centre of Óc Eo culture, an ancient society that flourished from the first to the seventh century AD, associated with the kingdom of Phù Nam and characterised by extensive historical ties throughout Southeast Asia.

The Óc Eo culture was identified by French scholar Louis Malleret in 1944 and is notable for its system of citadels, canals, tombs and thousands of artefacts made from gold, precious stones, ceramics and glass. These discoveries not only reflect the rich life of ancient southern inhabitants, but also demonstrate the cultural and commercial exchanges with various other civilisations in the region.

Recognising its significant value, Óc Eo-Ba Thê was designated as a Special National Monument in 2012. In 2021, the Prime Minister approved a plan for the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of the relic complex.

In 2022, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre officially included Óc Eo-Ba Thê in the list of World Heritage sites to be considered for future recognition. VNS

culture dance music performance tourism

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Khánh Hòa – favourite destination of Russian tourists

Before the pandemic, Khánh Hoà was among the top destinations for Russian visitors, welcoming nearly 493,000 arrivals in 2019. After five years of stagnation, the market is rebounding strongly. In the first eight months of 2025, the province received 279,000 Russian tourists, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the year-end.
Life & Style

Path for unified, diverse culture charted at Hà Nội seminar

Cultural development in Vietnam must extend beyond preserving or reviving traditions, embracing a broader strategy that fosters shared values under the ethos of “unity in diversity”, mutual respect, and inclusive, peaceful and sustainable growth, heard a seminar in Hanoi concluded on September 30.
Life & Style

Hà Nội inspires award-winning architect

Two architectural works, The Grid and House of Forest by Mai Hưng Trung, are on display at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice, Italy. Trung spoke to Việt Nam News about his work and career.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom