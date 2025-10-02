Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cuisine brings Việt Nam and Greece closer

October 02, 2025 - 14:23
Festival-goers enjoyed Việt Nam's signature fried spring rolls and prawn crackers while also watching live demonstrations of how the spring rolls are made.
The Vietnamese booth at the “Piraeus Taste Festival 2025” welcomes international friends. — Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece organised a booth featuring traditional dishes and dried agricultural products at the “Piraeus Taste Festival 2025” that recently took place at the Port of Piraeus.

The booth attracted both local residents and international visitors. Festival-goers enjoyed Việt Nam's signature fried spring rolls and prawn crackers while also watching live demonstrations of how the spring rolls are made.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Piraeus visited the Vietnamese booth, expressing their deep impression and appreciation for Việt Nam's participation. They noted that the Vietnamese presence enriched the festival with cultural diversity and helped bring the people of the two countries closer together.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thi Thu Hương thanked the Piraeus authorities for creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam's participation. She highlighted that beyond promoting Vietnamese cuisine, the event also offered an opportunity to spark greater public interest in Việt Nam, thereby fostering cooperation in culture, tourism, and trade.

The festival from September 25 to 28 gathered booths from seven countries, namely Greece, Moldova, Panama, Romania, China, Indonesia, and Việt Nam. Việt Nam's booth was arranged next to that of the host nation.

As Việt Nam and Greece celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, the festival not only introduced distinctive culinary traditions but also helped strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples.— VNA/VNS

Greece-Vietnam relation co-operation friendship

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Khánh Hòa – favourite destination of Russian tourists

Before the pandemic, Khánh Hoà was among the top destinations for Russian visitors, welcoming nearly 493,000 arrivals in 2019. After five years of stagnation, the market is rebounding strongly. In the first eight months of 2025, the province received 279,000 Russian tourists, with the number expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the year-end.
Life & Style

Path for unified, diverse culture charted at Hà Nội seminar

Cultural development in Vietnam must extend beyond preserving or reviving traditions, embracing a broader strategy that fosters shared values under the ethos of “unity in diversity”, mutual respect, and inclusive, peaceful and sustainable growth, heard a seminar in Hanoi concluded on September 30.
Life & Style

Hà Nội inspires award-winning architect

Two architectural works, The Grid and House of Forest by Mai Hưng Trung, are on display at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice, Italy. Trung spoke to Việt Nam News about his work and career.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom