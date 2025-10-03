Việt Nam attends Namdo International Culinary Expo in RoK province

SEOUL — Việt Nam is joining other ASEAN member states in the Namdo International Culinary Expo (NICE) 2025, which is being held in Mokpo, South Jeolla province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 1 to 26.

It marks the first time that the RoK has hosted a government-approved international culinary exhibition.

With the main theme “Nature's Dining Table, Namdo: The Future of Sustainable Culinary Industry,” and a slogan ‘Where Nature Meets Flavour, Where Ocean Greets Taste’, NICE 2025 not only showcases the culinary essence of the Namdo region, renowned for its local ingredients and centuries-old fermentation techniques, but also aims to integrate modern technology, consumer trends, and sustainable production.

The organisers also expect the expo to serve as a platform connecting the global culinary industry, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of Korean cuisine (K-Food) on the international stage.

The participation of ASEAN countries from October 1 to 5 not only enriches the diverse culinary and cultural landscape but also opens opportunities for cooperation, exchange of experience, and market development between the region and the RoK. Traditional Vietnamese dishes presented at the event are expected to attract significant interest from the Korean public and international friends. — VNA/VNS