Việt Nam boasts low rates of pardoned individuals committing new crimes: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình, Chairman of the 2024 Pardon Advisory Council, on Tuesday, called on those granted prison pardons to leave their past mistakes behind and focus on the promising opportunities ahead.

He was speaking at a ceremony to announce the President's amnesty decision held at Ninh Khánh detention centre in the northern province of Ninh Bình.

The pardon reflects the humane and lenient policies of the Party and State, demonstrating both the strictness and compassion of Việt Nam's criminal justice system.

It aims to protect and promote human rights, allowing those who have shown good conduct and a desire for self-improvement to reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives.

Over the past 79 years, nearly 40 pardon decisions have been issued, benefiting hundreds of thousands of inmates.

Since 2009 alone, more than 90,000 prisoners have been released early under presidential decisions. The pardon policy not only benefits the individuals involved but also contributes positively to Việt Nam's economy, politics, and social stability.

Deputy PM Bình praised the Ministry of Public Security for its effective role in coordinating the amnesty process. He also commended the management and educational efforts of the prison authorities, particularly Ninh Khánh prison, which have helped inmates reform and prepare for their return to society.

Ninety-six inmates from Ninh Khánh received pardons this year.

Bình emphasised the low re-offending rate among pardoned prisoners in Việt Nam, noting that only two out of 2,438 pardoned individuals from the 2022 pardon, for example, had committed new crimes, representing a mere 0.08 per cent.

This success highlights the effectiveness of the pardon procedures and society’s willingness to welcome these individuals back, offering them a second chance to live honest lives.

The Party and State are dedicated to supporting pardoned individuals through vocational training and employment programmes, ensuring their smooth reintegration into society.

Many successful models have been established to assist these individuals in rebuilding their lives.

According to reports, most pardoned individuals have been able to stabilise their lives and engage in honest work.

The Deputy PM also shared details of the 2024 amnesty decision, which was issued in celebration of the 79th National Day (September 2) and the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội Liberation (October 10).

Despite a tight timeline, the Government has swiftly processed pardon requests, ensuring that the decision was carried out transparently and fairly.

Bình called on local authorities, organisations, businesses and families to offer support and understanding to the pardoned individuals as they reintegrate into their communities.

He stressed the importance of providing these individuals with opportunities to rebuild their lives, free from prejudice or discrimination.

Since the implementation of Decision No 22/2023/QĐ-TTg, over 6,000 former prisoners have received loans totaling more than VNĐ500 billion (about US$20 million) to invest in family businesses and economic ventures. This financial assistance is a vital part of the Government’s support for those reintegrating into society.

Deputy PM said the pardon is just the beginning of reintegration, and urged them to overcome any feelings of shame as well as external temptations, to strive for success, as failure to do so would only lead to further struggles.

He expressed hope that this year's pardon would inspire other inmates to work toward their own future pardons, particularly in light of upcoming national celebrations in 2025, when large-scale pardon is expected.

With continued reforms and dedication, many more inmates may have the opportunity to receive pardons and start anew. — VNS