Congratulations extended to new Japanese Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Ishiba Shigeru on his election as Prime Minister of Japan.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended congratulations to Iwaya Takeshi on his appointment as Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who served as former defence minister, lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) since last week. He was just confirmed on Tuesday by the parliament to hold the prime minister position of Japan. — VNS