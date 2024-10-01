Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations extended to new Japanese Prime Minister

October 01, 2024 - 23:46
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Ishiba Shigeru on his election as Prime Minister of Japan.
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new prime minister. — KYODO/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Ishiba Shigeru on his election as Prime Minister of Japan.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended congratulations to Iwaya Takeshi on his appointment as Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who served as former defence minister, lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) since last week. He was just confirmed on Tuesday by the parliament to hold the prime minister position of Japan. — VNS

Japan friendship cooperation Vietnam

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom