PM calls for 450-day drive to eliminate sub-standard housing by 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday called for the launch of a concentrated drive lasting 450 days and nights, pooling public strength to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing nationwide by the end of 2025.

Chairing a meeting in Hà Nội between permanent Government members and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), ministries and agencies, PM Chính outlined a plan to eliminate over 153,000 sub-standard homes for poor and near-poor households, saying that a campaign is underway in celebration of several national milestones next year.

The year 2025 will mark the 14th National Party Congress, the 80th anniversary of National Day, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification.

New, decisive, scientific, and more effective approaches to achieve this goal are needed, he said.

To oversee the campaign, PM Chính requested the establishment of a steering committee chaired by himself. The committee will include the President of the VFF Central Committee, the Permanent Deputy PM, and the Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs as deputy chairs, with leaders of other ministries and units as members.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the total cost for the effort is estimated at over VNĐ6.5 trillion (US$270 million), including VNĐ50 million ($2,030) per household for new construction and VNĐ25 million ($1,015) for repairs.

At the campaign launch event, organisations and individuals contributed VNĐ320 billion ($13 million) to the national fund for the initiative, with localities having already raised an additional VNĐ44 billion ($1.8 million). — VNS