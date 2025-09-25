Countries must fully deliver on climate finance commitments: President

HÀ NỘI — To jointly overcome the challenges of climate change, countries must fully and promptly deliver on their climate finance commitments, particularly resources for a just transition linked with ensuring social security, creating jobs, and supporting workers and vulnerable communities, said Vietnamese President Lương Cường at the Special High-Level Event on Climate Action in New York on Wednesday (local time).

Speaking at the event, co-chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Vietnamese leader underlined that as one of the nations most severely affected by climate change, Việt Nam is deeply aware of and firmly committed to sustainable development goals, harmonising economic growth with environmental protection and climate response.

The country is continuously improving its institutions and policies, and creating a comprehensive legal framework to foster green and just transition, adapt to climate change, decisively pursue the pledged targets, and enhance the capabilities and resilience of vulnerable areas and communities, he added.

To help developing countries narrow the gap, the President called on the international community to strongly and more substantively step up the transfer of advanced, clean, and efficient technologies serving green and circular economy development.

He stressed that the UN should continue playing the central role in promoting solidarity, cooperation, and trust-building, ensuring fairness and justice, and realising the goals of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Developed countries should take the lead with strong commitments to emissions reduction, make financial and technological contributions, and initiate and spread new initiatives and solutions, dialogue, and connections among countries, businesses, social organisations, and people worldwide to serve collective actions.

The summit brought together many heads of state and government of UN member countries, as well as representatives of international organisations.

In his opening remarks, the UN Secretary-General noted that clean energy is driving economic growth, sustainable development, and job creation.

Echoing his view, participants affirmed that green and low-carbon transitions are now a global trend, and urged developed countries to lead in emissions cuts and provide stronger financial and technical support for developing nations. — VNA/VNS