Vietnamese Acting Foreign Minister meets Korean, Ukrainian counterparts

NEW YORK — Vietnamese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung met the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun on September 23 on the sidelines of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.

Both officials affirmed that the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is in a strong growth phase, with strides across politics, national defence-security, economy, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Trung thanked Cho and the RoK’s foreign ministry for orchestrating the state visit to Seoul by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse in August, an important foundation for the two nations to make breakthroughs in the bilateral ties.

He pressed for translating commitments from the visit into tangible outcomes, urging deeper collaboration in science, technology, innovation, and education.

Cho, for his part, hailed Việt Nam as a key regional partner and expressed eagerness to effectively advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade, innovation and workforce training. He also stressed the need for close coordination to prepare for upcoming high-level exchanges.

Both sides pledged to continue mutual support at multilateral forums and exchanged views on global and regional issues of shared concern.

On the same day, Trung met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, affirming that Việt Nam treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Ukraine. He recalled the solidarity and support Việt Nam received from the people of former Soviet Union, including Ukraine, during its fight for independence and subsequent development.

Việt Nam remains a friend of both Russia and Ukraine, and maintains a balanced and objective stance on the Russia - Ukraine conflict, he said, adding that all disputes should be settled peacefully in line with basic principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Trung said Việt Nam supports and stays ready to engage in international mediation efforts to foster dialogue and secure a lasting peaceful solution to the conflict with the involvement of all parties.

Sybiha, for his part, said Ukraine attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Việt Nam and thanked Việt Nam for its objective and constructive position.

Both sides shared the need to sustain and deepen coordination through all-level contacts and exchanges, while exploring ways to bolster economic and trade ties that serve the interests of both nations. — VNA/VNS