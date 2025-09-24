US education equips Vietnamese students with skills for leadership, development: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Through study in the United States, Vietnamese are equipping themselves with the leadership skills to return to Việt Nam and contribute to Việt Nam’s ambitious goals for economic growth, said US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper as he addressed the US Higher Education Fair in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

“The United States offers world-class education opportunities, and the increasing number of Vietnamese students attending US colleges and universities highlights the growing recognition of these opportunities and their commitment to academic excellence,” said the diplomat.

Held by the US Embassy in Hà Nội’s EducationUSA office, the event featured representatives from 60 accredited US universities and colleges, including top research universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges.

Việt Nam is the sixth-largest source of international students in the United States and the largest among ASEAN countries. With increased English language proficiency and enhanced K-12 education, Vietnamese students are increasingly competitive for entrance to US schools.

According to the 2024 Open Doors Report, in academic year 2023-2024, 22,066 Vietnamese students studied higher education in the United States, of which nearly half pursued STEM fields, advancing Việt Nam’s workforce development goals in high-tech industries. Top receiving states include California, Texas, Massachusetts, Washington and New York.

International students from Việt Nam also help to build stronger cultural and educational ties between the two countries and bring tangible economic benefits to communities in the US. In academic year 2023-2024, Vietnamese students contributed over US$1 billion to the US economy.

Since the upgrade of US–Việt Nam bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the US Mission has launched several key initiatives to strengthen educational cooperation. As part of this year’s International Academic Partnership Program and the celebration of 30 years of bilateral relations, the US Embassy hosted 40 senior academic leaders from 22 US institutions in Việt Nam for meetings with senior Vietnamese officials, universities, and private sector representatives in Hà Nội and HCMC between March and April.

The US Embassy aims to increase internationalisation and partnerships between US and Vietnamese institutions and continues to build upon these partnerships by awarding seed grants for STEM-related projects that Vietnamese and US universities will carry out together. Several Vietnamese and US institutions have already launched new projects and students exchanges as a result of these programs.

The US also remains committed to its Fulbright Program, which provides international educational exchange opportunities, enabling US citizens to study, teach, or conduct research abroad, and supporting Vietnamese scholars and professionals in pursuing these activities in the United States.

In 2025, the Fulbright Program in Việt Nam has 47 Vietnamese fellows in the United States and 48 American fellows in Việt Nam.

The US Higher Education Fair is also held in HCM City on September 26 and Đà Nẵng on September 27, offering information about hundreds of undergraduate and graduate programs across diverse fields of study. — VNS