State leader meets with representatives of Vietnamese missions, community in US

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường visited the headquarters of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and met with officials and staff of Vietnamese representative agencies, along with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US, on Wednesday (New York time).

The event took place as part of his trip to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

Stressing that the US is a strategically important partner of Việt Nam and that New York is a hub where Việt Nam carries out many of its most important multilateral diplomatic activities, especially at the UN and other international organisations, President Cường underlined that Việt Nam – US relations have been growing deeper and more comprehensive across all fields, particularly since they elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. At the same time, cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN has also yielded many substantive results.

He affirmed that Việt Nam’s reputation and standing in the eyes of the international community have been rising, as evidenced by its election to many important positions and bodies of the UN. He attributed these achievements partly to the important contributions by officials and staff at Việt Nam’s representative missions, as well as the Vietnamese community in the US.

Emphasising that the overseas Vietnamese community is an inseparable part, the flesh and blood, and a component of the great national solidarity bloc, as well as an important driving force of the country, the President highlighted the Party and State's consistent policy of caring for and supporting Vietnamese people abroad.

He appreciated the efforts by those in the US in general and in New York in particular to stabilise their lives, integrate well into the host society, preserve the national identity and culture, and maintain their bond with the homeland.

The State leader expressed his hope that they will continue contributing to the homeland, whether directly by returning home or indirectly from afar, through capital, expertise, intellect, or the persistent and quiet efforts to preserve the Vietnamese language and promote the national cultural identity in the host country. He also called on the community to keep serving as an important bridge helping advance the Việt Nam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, President Cường commended the efforts by the staff and officials of Việt Nam’s representative agencies in carrying out diplomatic tasks and concurrently paying due attention to community affairs.

He asked them to continue to promote external relations and consider this a vital and regular task in the building, development, and defence of the Fatherland in the new era; strengthen research and policy advice to the Party and State with effective and appropriate recommendations; further enhance community-related activities; listen to and address the concerns and aspirations of overseas Vietnamese; and create all possible conditions to support the Vietnamese community in the US so that it may continue to grow stronger and integrate successfully into the host society. — VNA/VNS