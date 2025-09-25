Türkiye regards Việt Nam as key Asian partner: President Erdoğan

HÀ NỘI — Türkiye considers Việt Nam an important partner in Asia, its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Vietnamese President Lương Cường at their meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday in New York (local time), held on the sidelines of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Cường congratulated Türkiye on its significant socio-economic accomplishments, voicing his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of President Erdoğan, the country will successfully reach its strategic development goals.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Türkiye, one of its leading partners in the Middle East.

Expressing his admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements, President Erdoğan agreed with his counterpart’s proposal to boost delegation exchanges, especially those at the high level, in the time to come.

He perceived that both countries are now in a favourable position to elevate their relations to a new height.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the breakthrough progress, potential, and untapped opportunities of bilateral ties in recent years. They agreed to continue striving toward the goal of US$4 billion in bilateral trade, while also exploring new frameworks to further facilitate trade and investment, including the promotion of a bilateral free trade agreement.

They also discussed specific measures to advance cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade and investment, defence-security, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. They pledged to strengthen coordination at multilateral forums, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

On this occasion, President Cường invited President Erdoğan to pay a visit to Việt Nam soon. The Turkish leader gladly accepted the invitation. — VNA/VNS