An Giang urged to complete projects for APEC 2027 ahead schedule

AN GIANG — With APEC 2027 Leaders’ Week on the horizon, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, relevant ministries and investors have been urged to concentrate their full efforts on completing projects three to six months ahead of schedule, ensuring high quality and leaving a striking impression of Việt Nam and Phú Quốc on the international stage.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng made the call on Wednesday while attending, together with heads of ministries and agencies, provincial authorities and investors, the ground-breaking and launch ceremony for 10 projects supporting APEC 2027 Leaders’ Week.

The event also marked the first Provincial Party Congress for the 2025–30 term.

He said that implementation must be transparent and public, with no room for malpractice, corruption, losses or vested interests.

The ministries were asked to intensify inspection and supervision while continuing to support the province in addressing obstacles as they arise.

Dũng also urged the province to carry out regular inspections, coordinate closely at grassroots level to resolve difficulties, accelerate investment procedures and strive to commence all 11 remaining projects by October.

The province was further instructed to prioritise social welfare and resettlement compensation, ensuring that relocated residents enjoy employment opportunities and living standards equal to or better than before.

Investors, contractors, and supervisory consultants were instructed to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility, implement construction swiftly, ensure safety and quality, and aim to exceed schedule targets.

Also at the ceremony, Dũng praised the consensus and support of local people in affected areas, particularly in site clearance, and appealed to socio-political organisations and the public to continue supporting, uniting and actively engaging in oversight and social feedback so that projects can be completed on time.

Major event

He added that APEC 2027 Leaders’ Week is a major political event for the country, an opportunity for Việt Nam to affirm its role as a proactive and responsible member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and a strategic chance to elevate both bilateral and multilateral relations with member economies.

Phú Quốc Island, strategically located in the heart of the Asia-Pacific, with a deep-water port, modern international airport and favourable natural conditions, has been chosen as the venue for the event.

Preparations are divided into three phases, consisting of 2025 for comprehensive mobilisation, 2026 for fundamental completion, and 2027 for the actual hosting of APEC 2027 Leaders’ Week.

Seven projects were started on Wednesday, including a provincial road stretching from ĐT.973–Phú Quốc International Airport–ĐT.975–ĐT.973, 20km long, with an investment of VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$94.7 million); underground technical infrastructure in Dương Đông Ward, worth VNĐ550 billion ($20.8 million); underground technical infrastructure in An Thới Ward, VNĐ420 billion ($15.9 million); and the Smart Operations Centre for comprehensive management of Phú Quốc Special Zone, worth VNĐ500 billion ($18.9 million).

Three projects were launched, consisting of Bãi Bổn Waste Treatment Plant, covering 15ha, capacity 250 tonnes per day; An Thới Domestic Solid Waste Treatment Plant, covering 4.2ha, capacity 110 tonnes per day; and Cửa Cạn Reservoir Water Plant, capacity 49,500 cu.m per day.

Chairman of Sun Group’s Southern Region Branch Bùi Thành Trung said the corporation and contractors would mobilise all expertise, resources and experience to implement projects with discipline, international standards, rapid progress and superior quality, ensuring each project not only serves APEC 2027 but also provides lasting value for the community and contributes to the sustainable development of the locality.

Alongside Sun Group, other contractors have also been entrusted to join in delivering these strategically significant projects, which are for APEC 2027 and the island’s long-term socio-economic growth.

The projects are expected to help drive urban development, upgrade transport infrastructure, facilitate trade and tourism, attract domestic and foreign investment, particularly in services, tourism and real estate, and promote the global profile of Phú Quốc Special Zone and the province.— VNS