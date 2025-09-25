State leader appreciates efforts to promote Vietnamese studies in US

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường met with leaders of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute and the Vietnamese Studies Programme at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday afternoon, on the occasion of his presence at the High-Level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and his bilateral activities in the US.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting Professor Nguyễn Liên Hằng, who has made substantial contributions to the development of bilateral relations, including founding the Vietnamese Studies Programme at Columbia University in 2017, the President congratulated Columbia University on its achievements. He noted that the university is considered one of the leading educational institutions in the US, producing many generations of US leaders and renowned scientists, and also training many Vietnamese students.

He affirmed that Việt Nam regards the US as a leading strategic partner and wishes to continue deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, thus contributing positively to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

He emphasised that bilateral cooperation in the field of education and training has shown positive signals, with Columbia University being a major partner that has maintained a strong and fruitful relationship with Việt Nam over the years, particularly through the establishment of the Vietnamese Studies Programme, which has helped promote the Vietnamese culture and enhance the understanding of Việt Nam and its people in the host country.

President Cường expressed his confidence and hope that with the long-standing friendship and partnership, as well as the deep understanding, affection, and dedication of Professor Hằng and her colleagues toward Việt Nam, they will continue to support and promote substantive cooperation between Columbia University and Việt Nam, thereby contributing to the development of bilateral relations, with the Vietnamese Studies Programme becoming increasingly strengthened and attracting broader participation of students.

Hằng affirmed that she will continue to promote cooperative activities with Việt Nam, particularly the initiatives being implemented by the Weatherhead East Asian Institute and the Vietnamese Studies Programme, and expressed her desire to further develop and expand courses on Việt Nam.

Hằng and other professors showed their hope to develop a global Vietnamese studies programme, and connect higher education institutions in Việt Nam and the US, including Columbia University.

They also presented the initiatives within this programme, including those related to the arts aimed at promoting the Vietnamese culture, arts, language, and beauty worldwide; issues on technology, energy, and information technology capacity enhancement for future development; the Việt Nam policy dialogue within the Vietnamese Studies Programme; as well as efforts to teach Vietnamese history as effectively as possible at Columbia University. — VNA/VNS