Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Oman strengthen friendship, comprehensive cooperation

September 25, 2025 - 10:24
Building on the success of the Việt Nam–Oman Investment Fund and the New Era Growth Fund, they committed to boosting exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, and expanding trade and investment ties in areas such as food security, fisheries, logistics, AI, and renewable energy.

 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng (left) and her Omani counterpart Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthy on Wednesday co-chair the 4th Vietnam–Oman political consultation. — VNA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI —  As part of her visit to Oman, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng and her Omani counterpart Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthy on Wednesday co-chaired the fourth Việt Nam–Oman political consultation.

In an open and constructive atmosphere, the two sides reviewed progress since the previous consultation, discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties, and explored opportunities to elevate Việt Nam–Oman relations to a new stage of development.

Hằng affirmed Việt Nam's high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Oman, expressing her confidence in Oman’s success with its Vision 2040 strategy. Al Harthy praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements and noted both countries share similarities in natural conditions, people, and development aspirations.

The two sides agreed that the two economies are complementary and hold great potential for cooperation. Building on the success of the Việt Nam–Oman Investment Fund and the New Era Growth Fund, they committed to boosting exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, and expanding trade and investment ties in areas such as food security, fisheries, logistics, AI, and renewable energy.

They also discussed ways to promote cultural exchange, strengthen people-to-people ties, and increase coordination at international forums, particularly the United Nations and the ASEAN–GCC cooperation framework.

Hằng outlined Việt Nam’s reform agenda and its plans to develop an international financial centre based in Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng, calling on Oman to encourage its investors to explore opportunities in these areas. She also urged Oman to support Việt Nam’s Halal industry, provide scholarships for Vietnamese students, and help accelerate talks on a Việt Nam–GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Al Harthy highlighted Việt Nam’s importance in Oman’s “Look East” policy, noting its stable political environment and dynamic economy. He pledged to support Vietnamese businesses in investing or exporting to Oman and through Oman to the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. He also backed the proposed Việt Nam–GCC FTA and suggested enhancing tourism, opening resident diplomatic agencies, and launching direct flights between the two countries.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to multilateralism and settlement of disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Also on September 24, Hằng also had a meeting with Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Mohammed Al Yousef.

Hằng, who is head of the Việt Nam Sub-Committee of the Việt Nam–Oman Joint Committee, proposed convening its fourth session and signing key agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation. She also requested Oman’s support for Việt Nam’s Halal sector and greater market access for Vietnamese products.

Al Yousef, commended Việt Nam’s recent growth and confirmed Oman’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties. He proposed accelerating business-to-business connections and signing new economic and trade agreements. He also extended congratulations on Việt Nam’s National Day and sympathy with the country over losses caused by recent natural disasters and floods. — VNA/VNS

