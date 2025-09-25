80th National Day reception highlights Việt Nam–EU friendship, cooperation

BRUSSELS — The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium, which is concurrently in charge of Luxembourg, and the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union, held a reception in Brussels on September 23 to mark the 80th National Day of Việt Nam.

The event served as a platform to present Việt Nam as a dynamic, open, and friendly country, while reinforcing partnerships with Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union (EU).

In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo highlighted Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements over the past eight decades and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to comprehensive international integration, green and sustainable development, and active contributions to peace, stability, and shared prosperity worldwide.

2025 marks two key milestones - the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam–EU diplomatic relations and the fifth anniversary of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). These provide opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, science and technology, digital economy, climate change response, culture, tourism, and defence–security. Bilateral ties between Việt Nam and Belgium are also thriving, with the state visit of the Belgian King and Queen in April, opening up potential for new collaboration in high technology, logistics, healthcare, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture. Việt Nam and Luxembourg, meanwhile, are advancing their Green Finance Partnership and exploring other potential areas of cooperation.

Representatives from Belgium and the EU spoke highly of Việt Nam’s development and international role. Theodora Gentzis, Secretary General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised Việt Nam’s dynamism and growing influence, affirming Belgium’s commitment to closer cooperation. Meanwhile, Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, underscored the benefits of the EVFTA and expressed his hope for deeper economic ties. First Vice President of the Belgian Senate Andries Gryffroy commended parliamentary exchanges, while Leila Fernández Stembridge of the European External Action Service (EEAS) acknowledged Việt Nam’s responsible contributions to regional and global issues.

Guests also enjoyed traditional Vietnamese music performances by artists from the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France. — VNA/VNS