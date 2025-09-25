NA Party Organisation holds first congress for 2025-2030 tenure

HÀ NỘI — The first congress of the National Assembly (NA) Party Organisation for the 2025–30 tenure opened in Hà Nội on Thursday featuring 297 delegates representing more than 2,800 Party members across the organisation.

In attendence was Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, along with former NA chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An, Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stressed that since its establishment, the NA Party Organisation has inherited and built upon the achievements and experience of the former NA Party delegation. Under the close guidance of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and particularly General Secretary Lâm, together with the coordination of the Party committees, it has upheld solidarity, overcome difficulties, renewed leadership methods, and successfully performed its constitutional, legislative, supervisory, and decision-making functions on the country’s major issues.

He noted that the NA Party Organisation has directed the completion of a large amount of tasks on institutionalising many strategic policies and historic decisions of the Party, thereby creating an important legal foundation for economic, cultural and social development; strengthening the political system; preventing corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena; and consolidating defence, security and external relations.

Mẫn underlined that the country is facing pressing issues requiring urgent solutions and that the people are placing high expectations on the Party and State’s decisions. This demands that the National Assembly continue renewing its mindset and working methods.

On Wednesday, the congress held a preparatory session with in-depth discussions on the implementation of political tasks, leadership work, lessons from the previous tenure, and the goals and breakthroughs for 2025–2030.

The top legislator affirmed that the congress holds great significance, as it will, together with the entire Party, shape strategic and epochal activities to lead national development, making the legal system a competitive advantage and a key breakthrough to bring the country into a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

A political report presented at the congress highlighted that in the past tenure, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, the NA Party Organisation achieved many positive results that were recognised and highly valued.

It has demonstrated comprehensive and direct leadership, contributing to the Party’s policy of streamlining the political system to meet new requirements. Collectives, officials, and Party members showed initiative, dynamism, solidarity, creativity and accountability, thereby fulfilling their assigned tasks effectively.

The report set out orientations and solutions for the 2025–30tenure, including ensuring comprehensive leadership in legislation, supervision, decision-making on major national issues, external relations, and state auditing; promptly institutionalising the Party’s policies; removing bottlenecks and mobilising resources for development; and improving the quality of supervisory activities. It also emphasised the need to ensure democracy, rule of law, modernity, professionalism, transparency and efficiency in the operations of the NA.

Key targets include directing the organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for 2026–2031; ensuring all laws, ordinances, and resolutions issued by the NA and its Standing Committee are of high quality and free from corruption or group interests; and guaranteeing that all guiding legal documents are promptly issued and supervised.

On Party building, the congress set the goal that no subordinate Party committee is rated as 'failing to accomplish tasks'; over 80 per cent of grassroots Party organisations are rated 'completing tasks well'; and over 90 per cent of Party cells and members are rated 'completing tasks well' or higher.

The congress identified four breakthroughs: developing and perfecting the legal system to pave the way for national development; renewing methods of supervision and decision-making on important matters; training, attracting, and effectively using high-quality human resources for the NA and the State Audit; and promoting digital transformation in their operations.

The congress also called on all officials and Party members of the NA Party Organisation to build on achievements, overcome shortcomings, continue innovation, and uphold democracy, solidarity and unity to successfully implement the Resolution of the congress for 2025–2030. — VNA/VNS