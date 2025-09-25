Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Mexico - Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group makes debut

September 25, 2025 - 15:27
The ceremony took place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1975 – 2025).

 

Delegates attend the event. VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng

MEXICO – The Mexico - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group made its debut at a ceremony jointly held on Wednesday by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies.

The event was attended by numerous lawmakers from major political parties of Mexico, Việt Nam's Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải, and Quản Minh Cường, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of Cao Bằng Province, who is leading a delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on a visit to Mexico.

Held at the Chamber of Deputies, the ceremony took place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1975 – 2025), highlighting the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation across multiple fields.

Speaking at the event, Chair of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Welfare Committee Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, who is Chair of the Mexico–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group, stressed that the friendship between the Mexican and Vietnamese people stems from shared histories of struggle for independence and a commitment to peace. She noted that this bond was formalised in 1975 when Mexico became one of the first Latin American countries to recognise a unified Việt Nam.

Ana Karina emphasised that the establishment of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group is vital to enhancing parliamentary, economic, cultural, and educational cooperation, bringing bilateral relations into practical effect and delivering tangible benefits to both nations' people.

In his remarks, Hải highlighted that Việt Nam–Mexico relations are built not only on traditional friendship but also on mutual benefit, complementing each other in economic and trade cooperation. He noted that the two countries have increasingly leveraged their economic complementarities within the framework of free trade agreements, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Ambassador expressed his confidence that the Mexico–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group would serve as a bridge to promote parliamentary exchanges, share legislative experience, and support businesses from both countries in exploring new opportunities. VNA/VNS 

