Acting Foreign Minister holds meetings with foreign officials in New York

NEW YORK – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung had a series of bilateral meetings with senior foreign officials in New York on September 24 (local time) within the framework of High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and bilateral activities in the US.

In his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trung affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s strong commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, viewing the country as one of its top priorities in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

He conveyed thanks from Việt Nam’s key leaders to President Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for sending a high-level delegation led by Vladimir Yakushev, First Vice Chairman of of the Russian Federation Council, to Việt Nam’s 80th National Day celebrations.

Lavrov congratulated affirmed that Russia always highly values its ties with Việt Nam. Expressing pleasure at the progress of bilateral relations, he welcomed Trung’s proposals to increase high-level exchanges and deepen relations in the Party channel.

Both sides agreed to continue promoting cooperation in trade, investment, oil and gas, energy, education, culture, and people-to-people ties, and to push forward key joint projects. They also pledged to strengthen coordination in multilateral forums and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, both ministers celebrated the strong growth in the Việt Nam–Denmark Comprehensive Partnership, especially in trade, investment, green transition, and climate action. They agreed to enhance high-level exchanges, particularly in 2026, marking 55 years of diplomatic ties.

Trung outlined Việt Nam’s upcoming development priorities, including transforming its growth model, promoting science, technology, innovation, and accelerating energy transition. He proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in these areas and called on Denmark to support EU approval of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and advocate for lifting the EU’s IUU yellow card on Vietnamese seafood.

Rasmussen praised Việt Nam’s economic achievements and affirmed that Việt Nam remains a key partner for Denmark in Southeast Asia. He thanked Việt Nam for supporting LEGO’s factory project, and committed to encouraging Danish firms to expand green investments in Việt Nam. He also appreciated the Vietnamese community’s contribution to Denmark’s development and to bilateral ties.

At a meeting with Jozef Sikela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, both sides recognised the strong progress in Việt Nam–EU relations recently after 35 years of establishing ties, particularly since the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into force.

Trung reiterated the EU’s role as a key partner in economic cooperation, development aid, green transition, and climate change response. He urged further support for EVIPA ratification by remaining EU members and the lifting of the IUU yellow card.

Highlighting Việt Nam as the EU’s important partner in the Asia-Pacific region, Sikela praised Việt Nam’s sustainability efforts, especially in renewables, and pledged to prioritise cooperation with Việt Nam in sustainable development, green transition, energy, infrastructure, and connectivity.

The Vietnamese official also met Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during which they welcomed progress in bilateral relations and agreed to organise meaningful events to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties (1975–2025). Kombos said that Cyprus would send a delegation to attend the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony in Hà Nội.

In his discussion with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, Trung expressed gratitude for Venezuela’s longstanding support during Việt Nam’s national struggle and development. He affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening the Traditional Friendship and Comprehensive Partnership with Venezuela and proposed closer cooperation via Party channels and stronger economic, trade and investment ties.

Pinto conveyed greetings from President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan leaders to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Việt Nam’s leaders. He expressed Venezuela’s wish to enhance cooperation across all sectors, especially in oil and gas, energy, and people-to-people exchange. Both sides agreed to intensify delegation exchanges, bolster inter-Party, parliamentary and state-level cooperation, and work closely at international forums to uphold the UN Charter and international law. VNA/VNS