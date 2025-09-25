US fisheries ruling threatens livelihoods, bilateral trade: MoFA

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on the United States to review its decision to deny equivalence to 12 Vietnamese fisheries under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), cautioning the move could disrupt trade and jeopardise livelihoods.

The MMPA requires fisheries exporting products to the US to adopt marine mammal protection measures equivalent to those in the US to minimise bycatch.

A recent decision by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to reject the recognition of 12 of Việt Nam's 33 fisheries as equivalent means products sourced from these fisheries will be banned from entering US markets from the beginning of 2026.

Spokesperson for Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said at a Thursday press briefing in Hà Nội that Việt Nam is committed to dialogues with Washington on the matter.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that the US currently recognises Việt Nam's equivalence at only a partial level, similar to 33 other countries. Meanwhile, 89 countries and territories enjoy full equivalence.

According to Hằng, Việt Nam's Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên has sent a letter to the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick requesting the US Department of Commerce and NOAA to revisit the decision to reject the 12 Vietnamese fisheries, noting that reconsideration would help avoid serious disruptions to the two countries' bilateral trade and protect the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fishermen and workers.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said that under the Government's direction and with the support of coastal localities, Việt Nam's fishery sector has made "immense efforts" to modernise the industry, enhance accountability and responsibility, and improve the efficiency of fishery management.

"In light of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Việt Nam is ready to talk and work with the US to resolve the remaining obstacles and promote our fair and sustainable bilateral trade cooperation to ensure the legitimate interest of the people and businesses of both countries," the diplomat told the press.

Responding to queries about the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, the foreign ministry's representative remarked: "Việt Nam has been and will be working with the US to ensure our bilateral trade is increased in accordance with international law and the local laws of both nations."

This will ensure the legitimate interests of both countries and ensure sustainable and fair trade for the benefits of Vietnamese people and businesses of both countries, she added. — VNS