Hanoi Convention: Discussion shares experience in collecting electronic evidence

HÀ NỘI — A discussion on experience in investigating and collecting electronic evidence in cases involving virtual assets and money laundering was held on Saturday as a side event of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention).

At the discussion, moderated by Delphine Schantz, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, participants agreed that while cryptocurrencies offered legitimate benefits to the digital economy, they were also being exploited by cybercriminals for illicit activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

The collection of digital and electronic evidence posed increasing challenges for law enforcement forces worldwide, requiring a unified legal framework to investigate, freeze, and confiscate assets effectively.

The United Nations Convention against Cybercrime was therefore expected to help harmonise laws, establish international standards, and build a round-the-clock cooperation network to support member states in cybercrime investigations, they underscored.

From the private sector's perspective, Jarek Jakubczak at Binance emphasised that most cross-border investigations today would depend heavily on close coordination with technology companies and digital exchange platforms.

Jakubczak noted that in nearly all transnational investigations he had handled, data from the private industry was indispensable. However, cross-border investigations remained complicated and often discouraged law enforcement officers once suspects were found to reside in different jurisdictions. Therefore, the convention’s focus on strengthening public–private cooperation would be essential to detect and combat cybercrime effectively.

As cyberspace becomes increasingly sophisticated, enhancing international cooperation, particularly between public authorities and private enterprises, would be key to ensuring the effective enforcement of the Hanoi Convention and safeguarding a secure, transparent, and resilient digital environment worldwide, he emphasised.

At the session, a representative of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that in 2024, its Anti-Money Laundering Department reviewed over 400 suspicious transactions related to virtual assets, coordinating with relevant authorities for verification and action in line with the law.

On June 14, 2025, Việt Nam’s National Assembly passed the Digital Technology Industry Law, the country’s first comprehensive law governing the digital sector. This was followed by Government Resolution No. 05/NQ-CP dated September 9, 2025, which approved a pilot programme for the virtual asset market, providing a vital legal foundation for managing Việt Nam’s growing digital asset sector.

The SBV affirmed its continued commitment to collecting, analysing, and exchanging information on suspicious transactions, developing technical infrastructure, strengthening both domestic and international cooperation, and strictly handling violations in accordance with the law. VNA/VNS