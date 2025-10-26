Deputy PM to attend 9th Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia

Việt Nam's fight for gold begins with MMA debut
|Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng will attend the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, to be held in Saudi Arabia from October 27-30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy PM Dũng would also pay a working visit to the United Kingdom to promote cooperation in science-technology and innovation, the ministry said.
His trip will run from October 27 to November 1. VNA/VNS