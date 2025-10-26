Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM to attend 9th Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia

October 26, 2025 - 18:19
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng's trip will run from October 27 to November 1.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng will attend the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, to be held in Saudi Arabia from October 27-30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy PM Dũng would also pay a working visit to the United Kingdom to promote cooperation in science-technology and innovation, the ministry said.

His trip will run from October 27 to November 1. VNA/VNS

