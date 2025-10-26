Vietnamese PM meets with Cambodian, Canadian, Brazilian leaders on sidelines of 47th ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had separate meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Meeting with Cambodian PM Hun Manet, PM Chính congratulated Cambodia on its great and comprehensive achievements in recent times, and welcomed new progress in peacefully resolving the Cambodia - Thailand situation, including the signing of the Peace Agreement on the occasion of this summit.

He emphasised that the Peace Agreement would create the basis for the two countries to stabilise the border area, and soon resume comprehensive cooperation and connectivity, thereby strengthening trust, moving towards long-term peace and bringing practical benefits to the people of Cambodia and Thailand as well as the whole region.

Discussing bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to continue reinforcing political trust, promoting existing cooperation mechanisms under the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability”, striving to create breakthroughs in economic cooperation, contributing to raising bilateral trade turnover to US$20 billion soon.

The two sides also agreed to promote local connectivity in a practical and effective manner, promote transport and logistics infrastructure connectivity between the two countries, especially HCM City – Mộc Bài – Bavet – Phnom Penh expressway project, develop border gates and border trade infrastructure; continue to negotiate and resolve remaining problems on border demarcation and marker planting in the spirit of solidarity and friendship under the motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability”.

PM Chính also requested the Cambodian side to continue to pay attention and create conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to operate stably and expand investment in Cambodia.

Regarding the international and regional situation, the two PMs discussed and shared their views on issues of mutual concern. PM Chính thanked the Cambodian side for sending a Deputy PM to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), contributing to the overall success of the event.

At his meeting with Canadian PM Carney, PM Chính welcomed Canada's foreign policy of increasing engagement with the region through the Indo-Pacific Strategy, thereby creating favourable conditions for the two countries to promote substantive cooperation in the coming time.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that Canada would step up cooperation with and support Việt Nam in areas where Canada has strengths and Việt Nam has needs such as aviation, energy, training of civil nuclear engineering experts and especially providing more scholarships for Vietnamese students to contribute to further deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

He also proposed the Canadian Government create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Canada to live stably, develop and contribute further to the good relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed on the need to continue to enhance and deepen the bilateral relationship through high-level external activities, thus further increasing political trust.

They also discussed a number of measures to make economic, trade and investment cooperation an important pillar of the Việt Nam - Canada relationship, on the basis of effectively exploiting the complementarities between the two economies and taking advantage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), opening the market, facilitating investment and connecting supply chains in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

Sharing his personal sentiments since visiting Việt Nam in 1991, PM Carney expressed his impression of Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements and growing international position. He affirmed that Canada considered Việt Nam an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region, a bridge and trade gateway to the region.

Agreeing with the specific proposals that PM Chính made on promoting cooperation between the two countries, the Canadian leader said he expected to further promote cooperation with Việt Nam in the fields of energy, mining, and aviation technology.

The two sides agreed to coordinate more closely at regional and global multilateral forums, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, and make positive contributions to strengthening multilateralism and international law. The Canadian side expressed its desire to work with Việt Nam to promote the completion of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada free trade agreement, and affirmed to continue active cooperation in 2026 when Việt Nam assumes the role of Chairman of the CPTPP Council.

On this occasion, PM Chính respectfully invited PM Carney to visit Việt Nam soon to discuss specific measures to elevate the good cooperative relationship between the two countries to a new level. The Canadian leader happily accepted the invitation.

Talking with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, PM Chính expressed his delight at the strong development of Việt Nam-Brazil relations since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

PM Chính thanked President Lula da Silva for his attention and special sentiments for Việt Nam.

The two leaders affirmed that they would continue to promote the effective and substantive implementation of the high-level agreements that have been reached. Accordingly, the two sides agreed to further facilitate investment and trade, open markets for each other's agricultural products, and promote the early launch and completion of negotiations on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR). The two leaders also agreed to strengthen agricultural cooperation based on the common strengths of the two countries, especially cooperation in coffee production and export.

President Lula da Silva affirmed that he attached special importance to relations with Việt Nam, expressing his desire and determination to further deepen the Việt Nam - Brazil Strategic Partnership, especially in the economic and trade fields, aiming to increase bilateral trade turnover to $15 billion by 2030, commensurate with the potential of the two countries. In that spirit, the President said that Brazil was speeding up internal procedures to soon have an official document recognising Việt Nam's market economy status.

PM Chính thanked President Lula da Silva for his attention and special sentiments for Việt Nam, and thanked Brazil for its support and sending a representative to attend the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội.

Congratulating Brazil on its success in assuming the BRICS 2025 Chairmanship, he highly appreciated Brazil’s growing international position, expressed support for Brazil’s leading role in the Non-Aligned Movement, South-South cooperation as well as Brazil’s becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council when the Council is reformed and expanded.

Sharing experiences in overcoming challenges in a volatile global context, the two leaders agreed to continue to consult and coordinate closely to enhance the role and voice of developing countries, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and inclusive and sustainable development in the two regions as well as globally. VNA/VNS