Public security ministry promotes international cooperation on Hanoi Convention event sidelines

HÀ NỘI – Continuing a series of activities within the framework of the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, held a series of bilateral meetings with foreign guests in the capital city on Sunday.

During his meeting with Mozambican Minister of Interior Paulo Chachine, the two sides agreed to deepen the ties between the two countries and ministries by effectively implementing signed cooperation documents, enhancing information exchange, experience sharing, and coordination in investigation and criminal pursuit, particularly transnational crimes, drug trafficking, terrorism, human trafficking, and high-tech crime.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in cybersecurity, making full use of the Hanoi Convention’s mechanisms for electronic evidence exchange, international investigative support, and technical assistance. They pledged to strengthen consultation and mutual support at international forums, especially within the United Nations and International Criminal Police Organisation, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Chachine expressed confidence that, on the basis of bilateral traditional friendship and recent positive outcomes, cooperation between the two ministries would continue to advance in a substantive and effective manner, especially in combating transnational and cyber crimes.

At his meeting with Azerbaijani Chief of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, the Vietnamese minister affirmed that Việt Nam highly valued its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of security, particularly after the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership and following agreements reached between the two ministries during Quang’s visit to Baku in May this year.

To further strengthen ties, the two sides agreed to promote the effective implementation of existing cooperation agreements, increase all-level delegation exchanges, and enhance information sharing and coordination among relevant agencies in combating transnational, terrorist, drug-related, high-tech and human trafficking crimes, as well as in preventing illegal migration.

They also agreed to step up training cooperation to improve the professional capacity of law enforcement officers and to support each other’s positions and policies at regional and international forums.

Immediately following their meeting, the two officials signed a cooperation agreement on security between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

At his meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh, Quang proposed that the Iranian side continue advising its Government to enhance cooperation with Việt Nam in preventing and combating transnational and cybercrime, and to promote collaboration in security industry development, technology transfer, and production of security equipment to support national security and social order protection.

Vahid Jalalzadeh expressed his belief that the Hanoi Convention would open a new framework for cooperation grounded in respect for international law, equal dialogue, sustainable development, and humanitarian value. He affirmed Iran’s readiness to work alongside Việt Nam and other international partners to translate today’s commitments into specific and effective actions in the future.

At a meeting with South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, Quang expressed his delight that over the three decades since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1993, bilateral ties had been continuously strengthened and expanded across various fields, including politics, economy, society, defence and security, education, and law. Việt Nam always treasured the friendship and precious support South Africa had extended to the Southeast Asian country throughout its journey of integration and development.

Quang noted that in the field of law enforcement, the two countries had maintained effective cooperation through multiple channels, particularly via the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and other international forums. The two sides had coordinated in handling cases related to environmental crimes and the illegal trade and transport of endangered wildlife, an area with great potential for further cooperation.

Besides, the two sides were actively discussing in order to early sign key legal documents such as an extradition treaty, an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, a cooperation agreement on crime prevention, and a memorandum of understanding on combating wildlife trafficking, he said.

They agreed to accelerate the completion and signing of these legal instruments to establish a framework for judicial and law enforcement cooperation. The two countries will strengthen information exchange and experience sharing in investigation, hunting wanted persons, and extradition, particularly concerning transnational, cyber, terrorist, drugs, and human trafficking crimes.

They also agreed to expand training and personnel exchange between law enforcement agencies to enhance capacity in tackling high-tech crimes. They pledged to coordinate and support each other at international forums, especially in implementing the Hanoi Convention, contributing to strengthening the role and voice of developing countries in global cybersecurity.

For her part, T. Kubayi said the meeting and the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention marked an important milestone, opening a new chapter in cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the South African Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, not only in cybersecurity but also in broader areas for peace, stability, and prosperity of both nations, as well as for Asia and Africa.

Receiving Rita Mikbel, President and CEO of Ericsson Group for Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Quang stressed that Mikbel's visit to attend the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention followed up on his successful trip to Sweden in September. It also demonstrated Ericsson’s strong interest in supporting Việt Nam’s progress in science, technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and new-generation telecommunications.

The minister reaffirmed that, with a strategic vision towards a secure and sustainably developing digital Việt Nam, the Ministry of Public Security would highly value partnerships with capable and reputable international technology firms.

He recognised Ericsson as a global leader in innovation, particularly in AI and new-generation telecommunications, and praised its contributions to addressing non-traditional security challenges, from cybercrime and high-tech terrorism to data security and social safety.

Quang also highly appreciated Mikbel’s insights on digital transformation and AI development, especially in strengthening the capacity of Việt Nam’s MobiFone Corporation.

Both sides agreed to advance collaboration in cybersecurity, jointly research AI-based security solutions for protecting 5G and 6G network infrastructure from cyber threats, and develop a secure digital data ecosystem and sovereign AI data centres in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Quang proposed Ericsson share its experience and transfer technology for building and operating new-generation mobile networks. He emphasised that technology transfer, particularly in producing 5G and 6G equipment, would be a strategic step toward Việt Nam’s goal of technological self-reliance.

He also suggested Ericsson organise training programmes to develop a high-quality Vietnamese technical workforce and to establish joint research programmes on secure communication protocols, radio spectrum management for 5G/6G technology, and AI applications in network management. VNA/VNS