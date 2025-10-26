Politics & Law
Việt Nam earns praise for hosting landmark Hanoi Convention signing ceremony

October 26, 2025 - 16:05
HÀ NỘI - The Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, known as the Hanoi Convention, held on October 25 and 26, left a strong impression on international delegates for its professionalism and solemn organisation, marking a successful debut that underscores Việt Nam’s growing capability to host major global events.

Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said the journey to the signing of the convention had been long and challenging, involving more than 420 hours of formal negotiations and countless hours of informal discussions, with input from 160 stakeholders.

She thanked Việt Nam for bringing nations together towards a shared global goal and said the UNODC was proud to support Hà Nội in organising the event. Waly expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s continued leadership in translating the new convention into concrete actions.

The official added that, if implemented effectively, the Hanoi Convention would make the city remembered not only as the “host of the signing ceremony” but also as a model for digital diplomacy among developing nations.

Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer praised the event as exceptionally well organised, noting that it coincides with a year of major milestones for Việt Nam, including the 80th anniversary of its National Day.

He said delegates witnessed a truly impressive opening ceremony attended by delegations from around the world, including the UN Secretary-General and other senior leaders. Even countries that had not yet signed also recognised the importance of being present here, the diplomat said, noting that everything ran smoothly.

Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrako said the selection of Việt Nam as the host of the signing ceremony reflected its pivotal role in global efforts to combat cybercrime and its strong commitment to addressing cross-border security challenges. Without security, no field of life can develop, he stated.

This event would open new opportunities for Việt Nam to expand international cooperation, not only in cybersecurity but also in many other areas, the minister said, elaborating that it was also a chance for the country to enhance its voice on the international stage.

Olivier Onidi, Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission.

Olivier Onidi, Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission, thanked Việt Nam for taking the initiative to host the milestone event. He said it sent a strong signal from Asia - a region increasingly affected by cybercrime - about the willingness to join hands in tackling this global threat.

The official added that for the Hanoi Convention to be implemented effectively, countries should prioritise ratifying and integrating its provisions into domestic laws while sharing best practices and expertise to ensure the convention’s benefits reach all member states. VNA/VNS

