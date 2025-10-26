Hanoi Convention shows global reach, balanced geographical representation: MPS

HÀ NỘI — Following the closing session of the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs released statistical outcomes of the ceremony and related events.

Speaking to members of the media in a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, Deputy Minister of Public Security Phạm Thế Tùng said the event welcomed more than 2,500 delegates from 110 national delegations, 150 international, regional and private organisations along with over 50 research institutions.

“This figure exceeded our expectations, reflecting the broad and genuine interest of the international community and friends around the world in this event, which is the first of its kind held in Việt Nam,” he said.

The event also received strong attention from domestic and international media, with more than 400 reporters from 189 news agencies.

The main signing ceremony in Hà Nội was broadcast live on the United Nations Web TV system, creating opportunities for access and outreach to member states and UN bodies through simultaneous interpretation in all six official UN languages.

“This is the first time an event hosted by Việt Nam has been communicated in all official languages of the United Nations,” the official said.

Out of the 72 signatories, 64 signed during the in-session ceremony in Hà Nội. Geographically, 19 are from the Asia-Pacific region, 21 from Africa, 19 from Europe plus the European Union, and 12 from Latin America, showing the Convention’s global reach and balanced geographical representation.

The event is also one of the largest Convention openings in the past ten years, according to the United Nations.

During the sideline events and discussions, there were 71 speeches from national representatives, international organisations and technology corporations, offering varied and constructive perspectives for the upcoming implementation of the convention.

Several aspects of the convention were analysed, evaluated and discussed by leaders and experts in eight thematic workshops and roundtables organised by Việt Nam and partner organisations, as well as 37 side events hosted by international, regional and corporate entities.

“The discussions were vibrant, constructive and cooperative, with a wealth of new information exchanged,” the official said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said the fact that the convention already had 72 signatories was an excellent result that would drive forward its early implementation.

In addition, many speakers emphasised the importance of international cooperation and coordination in implementing the convention, which would significantly enhance its effectiveness.

“Given the nature of cybercrime, no single country can effectively address or handle it on its own. This is a global, borderless issue and therefore discussions, exchanges, consensus-building, solidarity and shared commitment among nations to jointly implement the convention are extremely important,” he said.

The event also carries great significance for countries like Việt Nam, where technological infrastructure is still being developed, as delegates highlighted the need to strengthen capacity building for UN member states, especially developing countries, according to Vũ.

“I believe these outcomes will serve as a foundation for Việt Nam and other countries to strengthen effective international cooperation in combating cybercrime, while also promoting the transfer of technology and resources from developed to developing nations in the future,” he said. — VNS