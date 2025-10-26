Party leader to pay official visit to UK

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will make an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from October 28 to 30.

The visit will be made at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. VNA/VNS