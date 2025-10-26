Vietnamese PM meets with government leaders, head of int’l organisations on ASEAN Summit sidelines

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had bilateral meetings with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi as well as leaders of ASEAN, the World Bank, and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur.

Meeting with Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, PM Chính expressed deep gratitude to the Lao Party, State, and Government for their sympathy and support for the Vietnamese people affected by recent typhoons and floods. He also extended condolences to Laos over the severe losses caused by recent natural disasters.

Commending Laos’ positive economic growth over the recent past, the Vietnamese cabinet leader affirmed that Việt Nam always supported Laos’ renewal process. He voiced his firm confidence that Laos would achieve even greater victories on its path toward peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity.

Stressing that Việt Nam always attaches much importance and gives top priority to its relations with Laos, he said it would make efforts to nurture and bring bilateral ties to a more sustainable and deeper fashion.

Both PMs spoke highly of the progress made in implementing high-level agreements and outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. Several key projects have been completed, including Wharf No. 3 at Vũng Áng port, the national population database and citizen ID system project, while preparations are underway for the inauguration of the Friendship Hospital and Friendship Park.

PM Chính urged closer coordination between ministries and agencies of both sides to effectively carry out key projects connecting the two economies, particularly those in transport, energy, trade, investment, high-quality human resources, and sustainable supply chain. He underscored that Việt Nam committed to sharing its experience and supporting Laos in building national development policies as well as promoting digital transformation and innovation.

The Lao PM, for his part, expressed his sincere thanks for Việt Nam’s wholehearted and selfless support during the past struggles for independence and current nation-building efforts. He underscored the importance of close coordination to ensure effective, on-schedule implementation of joint projects.

The two PMs concurred to intensify cooperation across all levels and channels, consolidating unique political trust. Along with defence-security, a key pillar in the bilateral ties, the two countries will work to create breakthroughs and upgrade collaboration across economy, trade, and investment, making them aligned with the great friendship between the two nations.

Both sides will work closely to push forward large-scale projects, coordinate at multilateral forums, and support and protect each other’s legitimate interests on the international stage. Additionally, they agreed to make thorough preparations for the 48th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee in the coming time.

During his meeting with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Chính congratulated her on being elected as Japan’s Prime Minister, affirming that Việt Nam always regards Japan as one of its most important strategic partners and stands ready to further promote the strong, comprehensive, and practical development of bilateral relations.

Both PMs expressed their delight at the positive growth of the Việt Nam–Japan friendship and cooperation, as well as the substantive progress achieved since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership two years ago.

Discussing major orientations and measures to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they agreed to enhance high-level and all-level exchanges, and effectively implement the commitments and agreements reached between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, particularly in economic cooperation.

PM Chính proposed Japan continue providing official development assistance (ODA) to help Việt Nam implement key infrastructure projects; and realise concrete cooperation initiatives under such newly established pillars as science and technology, high-quality human resources training, digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors, and energy. He also called for stronger, more effective locality-to-locality cooperation, enhanced people-to-people exchanges, and continued support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Japan.

He took this occasion to invite PM Sanae Takaichi to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time.

The Japanese PM appreciated her Vietnamese counterpart’s cooperation proposals, affirming that the Japanese Government attaches great importance to and prioritises advancing relations with Việt Nam. She expressed Japan’s readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Government to make the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership more reliable, effective and practical. She also said that she would visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

During his meeting with World Bank (WB) Vice President Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, PM Chính congratulated Jaramillo on his appointment as Vice President in charge of the East Asia and Pacific region, effective from September 2025. The PM expressed his belief that with his extensive experience and expertise, Jaramillo would make further contributions to the WB’s development and its fruitful partnership with Việt Nam in the years ahead.

The PM noted that Việt Nam’s economy was expected to grow by over 8 per cent this year, with its GDP reaching US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally, and per capita income estimated at around $5,000.

To help Việt Nam enter a new phase of development with the goal of achieving double-digit growth in the coming years, he called on the WB to enhance policy consultation, strengthen Việt Nam’s economic connectivity with the world, and mobilise additional resources, particularly through concessional loans with faster and more streamlined procedures.

He also urged the WB to innovate its working methods and improve the effectiveness of its support for Việt Nam, especially in major projects such as developing one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta, as well as in key areas including green transition, ASEAN clean power grid integration, climate change adaptation, and disaster and subsidence prevention.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited the WB Vice President to pay a visit to Việt Nam soon to discuss specific cooperation measures with relevant agencies.

For his part, Jaramillo commended Việt Nam’s efforts and achievements in socio-economic development and improving people’s livelihoods, affirming that the WB will continue to cooperate closely with and support Việt Nam in realising its development goals in the time ahead.

During the meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, PM Chính commended the ASEAN Secretariat and Kao personally for their important role in coordinating the ASEAN Community-building process and supporting member states, including Việt Nam, in regional cooperation efforts.

He expressed his hope that the Secretariat would continue to play a proactive role in the new development phase of ASEAN, working with member countries to successfully realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans.

Secretary-General Kao described Việt Nam as one of ASEAN’s most prominent and key members that have made increasingly active and important contributions to the bloc.

In the context of complex global developments, the two sides agreed that ASEAN must make greater efforts to maintain internal unity and its central role in addressing regional issues. They stressed the importance of enhancing strategic autonomy, strengthening economic connectivity, diversifying markets and partnerships, and expanding cooperation with regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

They also emphasised the need to boost investment in science and technology, especially in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor development, to create new growth momentum, while promoting cooperation in culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Secretary-General Kao affirmed his commitment to continued close coordination and assistance for Việt Nam and other member states in the ASEAN Community-building process, and expressed readiness to create favourable conditions for highly qualified Vietnamese professionals to work at the Secretariat.

The same day, PM Chính also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised and expressed strong support for the development of Vietnamese football.

PM Chính thanked Infantino for his consistent support and called for continued assistance in developing Vietnamese football and strengthening links with Italy–one of the world’s leading football nations. The PM also invited the FIFA President to visit Việt Nam and attend future football-related events, an invitation the FIFA President gladly accepted. VNA/VNS