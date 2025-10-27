PM meets with European Council President on 47th ASEAN Summit sidelines

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern on Monday, within the framework of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Expressing his pleasure at meeting President Antonio Costa again following their meeting at the United Nations Ocean Conference in June, PM Chính affirmed that the European Union is one of Việt Nam’s top strategic partners.

Emphasising the urgent issues that need to be addressed in bilateral relations, he affirmed Việt Nam's political determination and efforts in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. He urged the European Commission (EC) to send an inspection delegation to Việt Nam soon to assess the situation and lift its "yellow card" warning.

The PM shared that he holds weekly meetings with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to address this issue. He also noted that Việt Nam is promoting cooperation with countries, including those in Southeast Asia, to develop sustainable fisheries, enhance the capacity of fishermen and businesses to adapt to regulations, and transition to responsible fishing practices. Additionally, efforts are being made to help fishermen shift from catching fish to sustainable aquaculture.

For the direction of future cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU, the Vietnamese Government leader suggested both sides promote high-level delegation exchanges, agree on a roadmap for upgrading bilateral relations, and enhance cooperation in trade and investment. He stressed the importance of making science, technology, and innovation key pillars of bilateral collaboration.

The PM highlighted the need to bring into full play the opportunities provided by the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and work closely to solve any obstacles faced by businesses from both sides. He urged the EU to hasten the remaining EU countries to ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and encourage European businesses to invest in key projects in Việt Nam, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, and green transition.

Hailing the European Union’s important role in the international arena, PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s support for the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. He emphasised that Việt Nam strongly supports the ASEAN–EU relations and will continue to serve as a gateway for strengthening connectivity and cooperation between the EU and Southeast Asia.

For his part, Costa agreed to work closely with Việt Nam to advance the priorities outlined by the Vietnamese Government leader, affirming that the EU highly values Việt Nam’s role and position, particularly its remarkable economic achievements.

Costa also expressed his delight that both sides are discussing the possibility of upgrading their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reaffirming the EU’s desire to further strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in trade and investment, green and digital transitions, addressing global challenges, and upholding an international rules-based order.

Regarding international and regional situations, Costa agreed that the two sides need to intensify coordination to promote multilateral cooperation, noting that the EU currently prioritises reinforcing relations with ASEAN and regional countries.

He applauded Việt Nam’s constructive approach to peace and security and its stance on the fundamental principles of international law, amid global and regional uncertainties.

The Vietnamese Government leader took the occasion to invite the President of the European Council and other EU leaders to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time, which Costa accepted. — VNA/VNS