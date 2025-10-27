Việt Nam, Uzbekistan deepen parliamentary and bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Speaker of the Legislative Chamber (lower house) of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov, who is in Việt Nam to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (known as the Hanoi Convention).

Welcoming his guest, Chairman Mẫn said he is pleased to meet Ismoilov again after his successful visit to Uzbekistan and participation in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in April. He expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the Vietnamese delegation during the visit and thanked Uzbekistan for attending the Hanoi Convention signing ceremony, demonstrating its strong commitment to the global fight against cybercrime.

The NA Chairman reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and traditional ties between Việt Nam and Uzbekistan and conveyed his greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairwoman of the Senate Tanzila Narbaeva of Uzbekistan.

Speaker Ismoilov expressed his delight at visiting Việt Nam for the first time and attending the important international event. He conveyed greetings from President Mirziyoyev and Chairwoman of the Senate Narbaeva to Chairman Mẫn, and congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the signing ceremony, which drew the participation from many countries. The strong international presence reflected the global community’s recognition of Việt Nam’s growing role in addressing international issues, especially cybersecurity.

Both sides underscored the importance of the Hanoi Convention as a milestone for promoting peace, security, and shared prosperity worldwide.

The Speaker said he is deeply impressed by Việt Nam’s dynamic growth and congratulated the country on its achievements in economic development, poverty reduction, and improving living standards.

Chairman Mẫn expressed gratitude to the people of the former Soviet Union, including Uzbekistan, for their valuable support to Việt Nam during its past struggle for independence and the present process of national construction and development. He stressed that Việt Nam treasures its traditional friendship with countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Uzbekistan.

Appreciating the role of the Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis, especially the Legislative Chamber, in implementing the country's domestic and foreign policies, Chairman Mẫn expressed his wish that the two countries would strengthen cooperation in the coming time for mutual development and to respond to the current international situation.

Both sides agreed that there remains great potential for cooperation and that closer ties would benefit both countries in the context of rapid global changes.

The two leaders pledged to encourage and monitor government agencies, ministries, and localities to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual strength and interest, such as trade, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, culture, tourism, logistics, and transport. They also agreed to promote the role of the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

The top legislators agreed to further strengthen parliamentary ties by enhancing the supervisory role of their legislatures in implementing agreements reached during Chairman Mẫn’s official visit to Uzbekistan in April 2025. They emphasised the importance of parliamentary friendship groups and specialised committees in fostering mutual understanding and professional exchanges between legislators of both countries.

Both sides also noted the positive and effective coordination between the two parliaments in international forums. They agreed to continue cooperation within multilateral parliamentary frameworks such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and to encourage delegations to attend multilateral parliamentary activities hosted by each country, helping to deepen the traditional friendship and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Uzbekistan. — VNA/VNS