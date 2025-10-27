Party leader’s UK trip sends strong foreign policy message: official

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to the UK by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from October 28-30 carries a clear and steadfast foreign policy message, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng told the press.

This message reaffirms Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, while underscoring the country’s determination to proactively and comprehensively integrate into the international community, and positioning itself as a reliable friend, trusted partner, and responsible member of the global community.

In particular, the visit coincides with the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam–UK Strategic Partnership (2010-2025), providing an important opportunity for both countries to reflect on their past cooperation, assess the notable achievements, and set a new vision and direction for the future development of their ties.

Therefore, General Secretary Lâm’s trip is expected to drive new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas with mutual strengths, Hằng said, affirming that it will support the effective implementation of key Politburo resolutions on science and technology, innovation, international integration, institutional reforms, private sector growth, education, public health, and energy security.

She expressed her belief that the visit will open up a new chapter in the bilateral relations, with long-term and sustainable development directions that align with the interests and strengths of each nation, for the two peoples’ interests, and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each region and globally.

The official visit by the Party chief is not only a significant diplomatic event but also underscores Việt Nam’s strong regard for its traditional Western European partners, including the UK, in its foreign policy and comprehensive international integration process, said the deputy minister.

According to the official, the trip takes place at a time when the Việt Nam–UK relations are thriving and achieving many encouraging results.

The two countries regularly exchange high-level and all-level delegations, thereby enhancing political trust across all areas, supporting each nation’s development goals, and consolidating Việt Nam's foreign standing in its relations with Europe, the Commonwealth and other countries worldwide.

The two sides also maintain dialogue mechanisms and bilateral cooperation on diplomatic, security, and defence channels annually, as well as in areas such as UN peacekeeping, maritime and ocean affairs, migration and border control, and crime prevention.

Economically, the UK is Việt Nam’s third-largest trading partner in Europe, while the latter is the former’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia. The UK has 587 active projects in Việt Nam, with a total registered capital of approximately US$4.46 billion, ranking 15th out of 152 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. Additionally, Việt Nam was one of the first countries to sign a free trade agreement with the UK post-Brexit, effectively leveraging this agreement to significantly boost bilateral trade year on year.

In terms of science and technology, the two sides have implemented around 50 joint research projects and other collaborative activities. In environmental and climate change cooperation, the UK plays a key role as a coordinator, actively supporting Việt Nam in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the International Partners Group (IPG). Regarding development cooperation, it is one of Việt Nam’s major donors through initiatives like the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Newton Fund, and the Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) programme.

The UK is also a popular destination for Vietnamese students, with over 12,000 currently studying in British universities and educational institutions. Cooperation in areas such as culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges has also achieved significant results.

These positive outcomes reflect the determination and efforts of both sides, as well as the contributions of their businesses and people. This serves as a solid foundation for the upcoming official visit of General Secretary Lâm, which is expected to elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights in a more comprehensive and robust manner.

The trip will further promote the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, while upgrading and establishing new ones. It will also deepen traditional areas of collaboration and open up new, dynamic pathways, aligning with the potential and practical needs of each country in a rapidly changing global landscape, Hằng added. — VNA/VNS