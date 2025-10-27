Vietnamese PM meets with leaders of RoK, Indonesia, New Zealand, IMF

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had meetings with leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Indonesia, New Zealand, and the International Momentary Fund (IMF) in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Meeting with President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung, PM Chính expressed his delight at the significant achievements in the countries' relations over more than 30 years, especially since the upgrade of their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For his part, President Lee affirmed that his country always regards Việt Nam as an important partner in its foreign policy towards the region, and stands ready to accompany Việt Nam in the next phase of development.

Applauding the outcomes of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s historic visit to the RoK in August 2025 and ahead of President Lương Cường’s upcoming important trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week, PM Chính and President Lee agreed to continue strengthening political trust through high-level mutual visits; expand substantive defence and security cooperation; boost economic, trade, and investment ties; realise the vision of making science – technology, innovation, and digital transformation a new pillar of bilateral relations; and further enhance collaboration in labour, culture, tourism, and locality-to-locality exchanges.

The two sides also agreed to continue working more closely together on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including Việt Nam’s support for the RoK in successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, and the RoK’s readiness to share experience to assist Việt Nam in organising the APEC Year 2027.

PM Chính conveyed an invitation from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other key leaders of Việt Nam to President Lee to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time. The RoK leader appreciated and gladly accepted the invitation, looking forward to witnessing Việt Nam’s development firsthand.

At a separate meeting, PM Chính and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shared the view that the upgrade of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Indonesia in March 2025 marked an important milestone and a new stride in the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Indonesia. They agreed to minimise technical barriers against each other’s goods.

The two sides compared their notes on international and regional issues of mutual concern. President Subianto acknowledged Việt Nam’s efforts and agreed to support the European Union (EU)'s removal of the “yellow card” warning regarding illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Việt Nam’s seafood.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fisheries sector and effectively implement the memorandum of understanding on fisheries cooperation signed in 2024, aiming for sustainable development of the fisheries industry and maritime economy.

Talking to New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, PM Chính congratulated the country on successfully hosting the special summit celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN – New Zealand relations. He stressed that the year 2025 marks a particularly significant milestone for both countries as Việt Nam and New Zealand, as well as ASEAN and New Zealand, celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties and partnership, alongside the upgrade of their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Recalling the positive impressions from his official visit to Việt Nam and the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart in February 2025, PM Luxon highly valued Việt Nam’s active contributions as the coordinator of the ASEAN – New Zealand relationship for 2024–2027, which helped ensure the success of the special summit commemorating 50 years of ASEAN – New Zealand relations.

He stressed Việt Nam is one of the leading partners of New Zealand in the region, and that the Oceanian country is willing to support practical areas in line with Việt Nam’s development demand.

The two leaders agreed to promptly finalise and sign an action plan for implementing the Việt Nam – New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025–2030, establishing a clear framework, timeline, and resources for targeted cooperation. They also agreed on the need for additional breakthrough measures to raise bilateral trade to US$3 billion by 2026.

PM Chính thanked and called on New Zealand to continue expanding official development assistance (ODA) and provide English language and specialised training for Việt Nam’s central and local officials.

Sharing common views on many international and regional issues, the PMs agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums, working with ASEAN countries and partners to contribute actively to dialogue, cooperation, and the settlement of common regional issues.

PM Chính appreciated his counterpart's support and active participation in the ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội in February, and invited the New Zealand leader and representatives to the third forum slated for early 2026.

In his discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, PM Chính thanked the fund for its active and effective support for Việt Nam, particularly in policy assessment and consultation, as well as in facilitating access to financial institutions to mobilise resources for development goals.

Briefing on Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic development, PM Chính stated that Việt Nam has implemented a flexible, proactive, and effective monetary policy, alongside an expanded fiscal policy, while actively streamlining the political apparatus and shifting from a management-oriented approach to a people-centred one.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its development achievements, the Managing Director spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s determination and measures to cope with global economic and financial challenges, including the tariff issue; promote the private economic sector as a key driver of growth; and pursue comprehensive and deep international integration.

She proposed continued cooperation with and support for Việt Nam in two key areas – developing a high-quality data system to serve policy-making and building a modern financial policy framework.

The Vietnamese leader thanked and agreed with the IMF official’s practical cooperation proposals, and spoke highly of her remarks at the ASEAN meetings.

He took the occasion to invite Georgieva to visit Việt Nam to further discuss cooperation orientations for the time ahead, and she accepted with pleasure. — VNA/VNS