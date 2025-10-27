Việt Nam, Poland boost collaboration in cybersecurity

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang met with Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming Gawkowski’s visit to Việt Nam to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, Quang emphasised that the convention is a comprehensive and unified legal framework at the global level, serving as a bridge for international cooperation in investigating, sharing information, and combating crime between countries.

Affirming that Việt Nam and Poland still have significant potential and room to enhance cooperation, particularly between the law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime, Quang expressed his pleasure that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation during this visit.

On this occasion, he suggested Gawkowski promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, share information and experiences, and establish communication channels for bilateral cooperation among relevant agencies, with focus on combating transnational crime, international terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, human trafficking, illegal immigration, and other criminal activities.

He emphasised the need to enhance cooperation in training and bettering professional skills for law enforcement officers; support each other's positions on common international issues at regional and global forums; facilitate the stable, legal residence and business activities of the Vietnamese community in Poland by simplifying visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens entering Poland for investment, trade, study, and tourism purposes.

For his part, Gawkowski acknowledged and appreciated Việt Nam's role and contributions, particularly by the Ministry of Public Security, in organising the signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention. He affirmed that this event symbolises the spirit of multilateralism in the fight against cybercrime.

Agreeing with Quang on the importance of enhancing political trust and effectively implementing existing cooperation agreements, Gawkowski confirmed that the Ministry of Digital Affairs will closely cooperate with the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in the implementation of the MoU on cybersecurity, further deepening and making the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the two ministries more practical and effective. — VNA/VNS