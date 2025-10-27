Vietnamese PM meets with Australian counterpart, Russian Deputy PM in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met bilaterally with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Russian Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon.

Meeting with PM Albanese, PM Chính commended the recent achievements made by the Australian Labour Party’s Government in governance, economic stability, social security, and national development.

With substantial untapped potential in bilateral ties, PM Chính urged both sides to continue effectively carrying out the action plan for implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including regular dialogues and consultations to boost mutual understanding and political trust. They should also work out measures for further raising bilateral trade, aimed at US$20 billion, through easier market access for each other's exports.

Praising Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, the Việt Namese leader noted the steady rise in Australian investment in Việt Nam, particularly following the launch of Australia’s investment promotion office in HCM City. He advocated deeper collaboration in national defence – security, with a focus on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and equipment support to improve Việt Nam’s capabilities.

Sharing Việt Nam’s vision and strategy for sci-tech development, innovation, and digital transformation, PM Chính called for cooperation breakthroughs in these fields, especially in workforce training and biomedical technology development.

PM Albanese, for his part, affirmed Australia’s priority to its ties with Việt Nam, viewing the latter as a top partner in Southeast Asia. He said the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks a new chapter in their relationship, pledging that Australia will continue with official development assistance for Việt Nam, particularly in climate change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, and circular economy.

PM Chính suggested Australia continue playing an active role in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and trust building through ASEAN-led mechanisms, on the basis of respect for ASEAN’s centrality and consultation processes. He also appealed for continued support for ASEAN’s efforts to narrow development gaps and foster sub-regional cooperation, including in the Mekong sub-region.

Both leaders vowed to step up high-level and multi-channel exchanges, alongside closer coordination to make more active and practical contributions to regional peace, stability, and cooperation.

During his meeting with Russian Deputy PM Overchuk, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to and prioritises the substantive development of the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He thanked the Russian leaders for sending the Prosecutor General to Việt Nam to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime from October 25 to 26.

He suggested Russia increase scholarships for Vietnamese students, targeting high-demand fields like basic sciences and civilian nuclear energy.

The leader also urged both countries’ relevant ministries and agencies to enhance dialogues to address existing issues and remove barriers in bilateral relations. He pressed for greater Russian market openness to Vietnamese exports and encouraged Russia and other members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to lift safeguard measures against Vietnamese goods.

The Russian Deputy PM responded by noting satisfaction with the sustained exchange of delegations at various levels and relayed Russian leaders' thanks to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm for attending the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism in Moscow and Việt Nam's role in the commemorative military parade.

Going forward, both sides vowed to step up balanced trade, improve market access for each other's goods, especially farm produce and food; and strengthen connectivity between the two economies, including better transport and infrastructure connections like railways.

Regarding key strategic projects, notably the Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant, the two sides pledged to accelerate discussions to finalise necessary agreements and proceed with construction as planned. They also concurred in the need to boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism to deepen mutual understanding.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese PM asked the Russian Government to help the Vietnamese community in Russia settle down their lives, grow further, and contribute to bilateral ties. — VNA/VNS