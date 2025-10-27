Việt Nam sends condolences to Thailand over passing of Queen Mother

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled his condolences to his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul.

Her Majesty The Queen Mother was born in Bangkok on August 12, 1932, as MR Sirikit Kitiyakara, daughter of Prince Nakkhatra Mangala and ML Bua Kitiyakara.

She passed away peacefully at 9.21pm on October 24 at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced. — VNA/VNS