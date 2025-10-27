Foreign Minister meets with Cambodian, Thai, Philippine, Japanese counterparts in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung held separate meetings with his Cambodian, Thai, Philippine and Japanese counterparts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

In their discussion, Trung and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising the strengthening and development of the Việt Nam-Cambodia good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

To further advance their partnership in a more practical and effective manner, the two sides agreed to closely coordinate to well prepare for upcoming diplomatic engagements between the two parties and governments. In particular, they pledged to ensure the success of the 21st meeting of the Việt Nam - Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technical Cooperation co-chaired by the two foreign ministers. The meeting will focus on creating breakthroughs in economic cooperation, targeting US$20 billion in two-way trade soon, alongside fostering transport and logistics connectivity.

On global and regional issues, both sides stressed the importance of solidarity among Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, as well as ASEAN’s unity and consensus in the current context. They committed to ongoing consultations and exchanges on strategic issues, making positive contributions to building a united, resilient, and strong ASEAN Community.

Trung congratulated Thailand and Cambodia on signing their Joint Declaration by their PMs in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, which outlines peaceful measures to resolve their border issue. He said he believes that the declaration would provide a foundation for a lasting peaceful solution. Việt Nam, he affirmed, stands ready to join ASEAN’s collective efforts to help both nations fully and effectively realise the agreement.

On the occasion, he called on Cambodia to facilitate investment and trade promotion between the two countries, and accelerate the completion of land border demarcation and marker planting. Doing so would help build a borderline of peace, stability and cooperation for mutual development, he said.

Meeting Minister Trung, his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow hailed Việt Nam as one of Thailand’s key partners in Southeast Asia, adding that the Thai foreign ministry would work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to arrange upcoming high-level visits and bilateral exchanges, contributing to further strengthening the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers agreed to work closely together to translate the important outcomes of the 4th Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat into concrete actions, and expedite the building of the 2026-30 Action Plan for realising the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on practical cooperation areas.

Acknowledging economic, trade, and investment ties as a cornerstone, the two sides reaffirmed their resolve to raise two-way trade to US$25 billion in a balanced manner. They also vowed to advance the “Three Connectivity” strategy and expand cooperation in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, renewable energy, and just energy transition.

On illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Sihasak praised Việt Nam’s recent efforts and confirmed Thailand’s willingness to enhance coordination in joint fishing activities and marine environmental protection.

Regarding security, both sides stressed the need for stronger coordination and information sharing to counter terrorist and reactionary groups, ensuring that no individual or organisation is allowed to use either country’s territory to act against the other.

The two ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination, consultation, and mutual support at multilateral forums; reinforce ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality in global and regional issues, and strengthen Mekong sub-regional cooperation, including sustainable management and use of water resources. They reiterated support for peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Meeting his counterpart from the Philippines Maria Theresa Lazaro, Trung affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to relations with the Philippines and hopes to further promote bilateral cooperation across all fields, including collaboration between the two foreign ministries, amid the complicated regional and global context.

For her part, Maria Theresa Lazaro affirmed that the Philippines highly values its Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam and pledged that the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to promote high-level and all-level exchanges, thereby advancing bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination and improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, such as the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, and organise practical activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. They also agreed to tap into potential areas of cooperation, including joint efforts to ensure food security.

Trung extended an invitation for Lazaro to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time.

At his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, Trung expressed sincere thanks to the Government and people of Japan for their timely assistance to Vietnamese localities affected by recent severe storms. He congratulated Motegi on his appointment as Foreign Minister and expressed confidence that he would continue contributing to the robust development of the Việt Nam–Japan relationship.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the strong, comprehensive, and increasingly substantive development of Việt Nam–Japan relations, underpinned by growing political trust.

The Vietnamese FM proposed that the two foreign ministries continue close coordination to deepen the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, promote high-level and all-level exchanges, and enhance the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms. He also urged Japan to expedite procedures for new-generation ODA loans for Việt Nam, assist the country in shifting its development model, enhance scientific and technological cooperation, and continue supporting the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in Japan.

The ministers agreed to strengthen coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern and at multilateral forums. Motegi affirmed Japan’s support for Việt Nam in successfully hosting APEC 2027, while Trung asked Japan to back Việt Nam’s candidacy for the position of Judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-35 term.

Hailing Trung’s proposals, Motegi reiterated that Japan regards Việt Nam as an important regional partner and affirmed the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s readiness to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to further deepen the bilateral partnership, in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, Trung invited his Japanese counterpart to soon visit Việt Nam and co-chair the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam–Japan Cooperation Committee. Motegi expressed gratitude and gladly accepted the invitation. — VNA/VNS